Office of the President confirmed that some teams have already arrived for negotiations in Abu Dhabi

Some of the teams have already arrived for peace talks in Abu Dhabi, presidential communications adviser Dmytro Lytvyn told reporters, UNN reports.

Details

He did not confirm that the negotiations had officially started, but he did report on possible informal discussions between representatives of the groups that had already arrived.

Earlier, media reported that trilateral talks between Ukraine, the US, and Russia had begun.

