Blocking of traffic by Polish farmers at the border with Ukraine: no traffic blockages currently recorded
08:25 AM • 12688 views
Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
08:04 AM • 39367 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
07:54 AM • 25004 views
Delegations from Ukraine, the USA, and Russia are heading to Abu Dhabi for trilateral talks on the war: what is known
06:55 AM • 25953 views
EU, US, and Ukraine close to a prosperity agreement for post-war Ukraine: von der Leyen named five pillars
06:33 AM • 25126 views
Trump on possible US-Ukraine-Russia summit: meetings are happening, and "we'll see what happens"
January 23, 01:52 AM • 25649 views
What the American delegation and Putin agreed upon in Moscow
January 22, 07:51 PM • 49714 views
Ukraine experienced the most difficult day for its energy system since November 2022, the situation is extremely difficult - Shmyhal
January 22, 06:05 PM • 60455 views
Wanted to break through the border and almost hit a border guard: the driver of the Košice-Svaliava bus left passengers and fled to Slovakia
January 22, 04:54 PM • 41420 views
SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 millionVideo
Office of the President confirmed that some teams have already arrived for negotiations in Abu Dhabi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

Presidential advisor Dmytro Lytvyn reported that some teams have already arrived for peace talks in Abu Dhabi. Informal discussions between group representatives are possible.

Office of the President confirmed that some teams have already arrived for negotiations in Abu Dhabi

Some of the teams have already arrived for peace talks in Abu Dhabi, presidential communications adviser Dmytro Lytvyn told reporters, UNN reports.

Details

He did not confirm that the negotiations had officially started, but he did report on possible informal discussions between representatives of the groups that had already arrived.

Earlier, media reported that trilateral talks between Ukraine, the US, and Russia had begun.

Talks between Ukraine, the US, and Russia in Abu Dhabi: Sky News reported the start23.01.26, 12:58 • 570 views

Lilia Podolyak

