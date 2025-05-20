The occupiers in Mariupol organized a celebration of the "heroic liberation of the city," which they occupied in 2022 - CCD
UNN
The Russians are trying to create an image of the "heroic liberation" of Mariupol, but a large part of the city is in ruins. Reconstruction is selective, and apartments are being given to visitors from Russia.
Today, Russians are celebrating the so-called "liberation of Mariupol." It was on May 20, 2022, that the Russian Ministry of Defense announced full control over the city after months of siege and storming of "Azovstal." This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, reports UNN.
Details
The occupiers impose the image of "heroic liberation" of Mariupol and try to turn the destroyed city into a symbol of the so-called "Russian Spring."
Russian propaganda actively promotes the narrative of a "prosperous" Mariupol under occupation: they talk about reconstruction, new apartments, roads and even "tourist interest." But the reality is different. A significant part of the city still remains in ruins. Reconstruction is carried out selectively, and apartments in new buildings are given to visitors from Russia on a mortgage. While locals have not been able to receive the promised compensation for destroyed housing for years
Behind the громкими statements about the "return of Mariupol home", ru-propaganda tries to hide the truth: the war that the Russians brought to this city is war crimes, mass murders and large-scale destruction of civilian infrastructure - the Center for Countering Disinformation emphasized.
Recall
Russia is turning abducted Ukrainian children into weapons. The purpose of the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia is to educate soldiers. They are forced to join "military-youth organizations" in the TOT, which is a war crime.