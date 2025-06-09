The occupiers have intensified attacks on Sumy Oblast: ten civilians wounded, including a pregnant woman - RMA

Over the past day, the occupiers have intensified attacks on Sumy region, Russia carried out almost 90 shellings of the region. 10 civilians were injured. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Details

Yesterday, as a result of Russian strikes, seven people were injured in Nedryhailiv community and three in Esman community.

Among the injured is a pregnant woman. She was operated on, her condition is stable, and fortunately, the child's life is not in danger. We wish the future mother a speedy recovery. - said the head of Sumy RMA Oleg Hryhorov.

According to him, 213 settlements in 18 communities are subject to evacuation today. The evacuation is carried out according to plan, in close coordination with communities, the SES, the police, volunteers and international partners.

Humanitarian hubs and transit centers are working to provide initial assistance to those who have left dangerous areas.

Since the beginning of June, almost 900 people have been evacuated, including 137 children. Over the past day, 21 people were evacuated to safer areas.

Recall

On the eve of the head of the Sumy RMA Oleg Hryhorov stated that the situation on the border of Sumy region is tense, but under the control of the Defense Forces and units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. There are no grounds for evacuation from Sumy yet despite the escalation of sentiments in social networks.