Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US
Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

General Staff confirmed the hit on a Russian military-industrial complex facility in Cheboksary, where antennas for "Shaheds" were manufactured

The occupiers have intensified attacks on Sumy Oblast: ten civilians wounded, including a pregnant woman - RMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 994 views

The Russians have intensified attacks on Sumy region, carrying out almost 90 shellings in a day. Ten civilians were injured, including a pregnant woman, whose condition is stable.

The occupiers have intensified attacks on Sumy Oblast: ten civilians wounded, including a pregnant woman - RMA

Over the past day, the occupiers have intensified attacks on Sumy region, Russia carried out almost 90 shellings of the region. 10 civilians were injured. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Details

Yesterday, as a result of Russian strikes, seven people were injured in Nedryhailiv community and three in Esman community.

Among the injured is a pregnant woman. She was operated on, her condition is stable, and fortunately, the child's life is not in danger. We wish the future mother a speedy recovery.

- said the head of Sumy RMA Oleg Hryhorov.

According to him, 213 settlements in 18 communities are subject to evacuation today. The evacuation is carried out according to plan, in close coordination with communities, the SES, the police, volunteers and international partners.

Humanitarian hubs and transit centers are working to provide initial assistance to those who have left dangerous areas.

Since the beginning of June, almost 900 people have been evacuated, including 137 children. Over the past day, 21 people were evacuated to safer areas.

Recall

On the eve of the head of the Sumy RMA Oleg Hryhorov stated that the situation on the border of Sumy region is tense, but under the control of the Defense Forces and units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. There are no grounds for evacuation from Sumy yet despite the escalation of sentiments in social networks.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

War
Sumy Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
