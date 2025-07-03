The number of wounded in the Russian attack on Poltava has risen to 47, including two police officers

$41.810.01
49.130.28
ukenru
Over 250 civilians have died in Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 4485 views
Over 250 civilians have died in Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion
10:48 AM • 18496 views
Trump and Zelensky to talk on Friday - FT
Exclusive
09:27 AM • 30760 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
08:45 AM • 71371 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
07:48 AM • 45270 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
July 3, 06:58 AM • 46445 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Exclusive
July 3, 06:55 AM • 38017 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Exclusive
July 3, 06:19 AM • 28764 views
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
July 2, 06:14 PM • 49989 views
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 2, 02:12 PM • 177513 views
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+30°
2m/s
42%
752mm
Popular news
Explosion occurred in the Poltava community amid the drone threatJuly 3, 05:52 AM • 62396 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in California09:28 AM • 17573 views
NATO confident - US will reduce its troops in Europe: alliance revises defense plan09:55 AM • 40822 views
Law not for everyone: NBU's chief lawyer under investigation for "abuse" still not suspended from office10:55 AM • 38125 views
Legalization of pornography: what do Kyiv residents think about the initiative - survey (video)12:24 PM • 12703 views
Publications
A package with Santa and a pea can: how defendants in corruption cases hid bribes01:33 PM • 9 views
Liverpool confirms death of footballer Diogo Jota: how the football community reacted01:08 PM • 1627 views
Mandate stronger than law: why Kuzminykh is still a deputy, despite crime and violations12:45 PM • 9066 views
Legalization of pornography: what do Kyiv residents think about the initiative - survey (video)12:24 PM • 12900 views
Law not for everyone: NBU's chief lawyer under investigation for "abuse" still not suspended from office10:55 AM • 38311 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Denis Shmyhal
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Masoud Pezeshkian
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
Qatar
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in California09:28 AM • 17716 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 47076 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 55194 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth seasonJuly 2, 12:56 PM • 62278 views
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million eurosJuly 2, 07:53 AM • 116904 views
Actual
Shahed-136
YouTube
Bild
MIM-104 Patriot
M270 (MLRS)

The number of wounded in the Russian attack on Poltava has risen to 47, including two police officers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2759 views

As a result of the enemy's shelling of Poltava, the number of wounded has increased to 47 people, including two police officers. A Russian drone attack on July 3 around 9:00 AM caused fires in the building of the Poltava City Territorial Recruitment Center and a private residential building, killing two people.

The number of wounded in the Russian attack on Poltava has risen to 47, including two police officers

As a result of the enemy's shelling of Poltava, the number of injured people increased to 47, UNN reports with reference to the Poltava Oblast police.

... as of 2:30 PM, the number of injured people increased to 47. Among the injured are two police officers. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance to all victims.

- reported Yevhen Rohachov, head of the National Police in Poltava region.

Recall

Today, July 3, in the morning, the Poltava community was subjected to a massive attack by Russian drones.

The Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on July 3, around 9:00 AM, the enemy struck Poltava, causing fires in the building of the Poltava City TCC and on the territory of a private residential building near the regional TCC.

It is known that as a result of the enemy attack, 2 people died, and the number of injured continues to grow.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Poltava
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9