The number of wounded in the Russian attack on Poltava has risen to 47, including two police officers

As a result of the enemy's shelling of Poltava, the number of injured people increased to 47, UNN reports with reference to the Poltava Oblast police.

... as of 2:30 PM, the number of injured people increased to 47. Among the injured are two police officers. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance to all victims. - reported Yevhen Rohachov, head of the National Police in Poltava region.

Recall

Today, July 3, in the morning, the Poltava community was subjected to a massive attack by Russian drones.

The Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on July 3, around 9:00 AM, the enemy struck Poltava, causing fires in the building of the Poltava City TCC and on the territory of a private residential building near the regional TCC.

It is known that as a result of the enemy attack, 2 people died, and the number of injured continues to grow.