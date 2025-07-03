The number of wounded in the Russian attack on Poltava has risen to 47, including two police officers
As a result of the enemy's shelling of Poltava, the number of wounded has increased to 47 people, including two police officers. A Russian drone attack on July 3 around 9:00 AM caused fires in the building of the Poltava City Territorial Recruitment Center and a private residential building, killing two people.
As a result of the enemy's shelling of Poltava, the number of injured people increased to 47, UNN reports with reference to the Poltava Oblast police.
... as of 2:30 PM, the number of injured people increased to 47. Among the injured are two police officers. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance to all victims.
Today, July 3, in the morning, the Poltava community was subjected to a massive attack by Russian drones.
The Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on July 3, around 9:00 AM, the enemy struck Poltava, causing fires in the building of the Poltava City TCC and on the territory of a private residential building near the regional TCC.
It is known that as a result of the enemy attack, 2 people died, and the number of injured continues to grow.