The troops of the Russian Federation killed two residents of Donetsk region and injured nine more in a day

Yesterday, August 30, as a result of attacks by the Russian army, two residents of the Donetsk region were killed and nine were injured. This was reported by the head of Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin, in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"On August 30, the Russians killed 2 residents of Donetsk region - in Kurakhovo and Hirnik. Another 9 people in the region were injured during the day," Filashkin informed.

We will remind

On August 30, Russian troops carried out a targeted attack on the permanent base of the emergency medical aid brigade in the Donetsk region.

