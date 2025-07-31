Death toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to seven 31 July 2025

$41.770.02
48.150.08
ukenru
Exclusive
07:35 AM • 10656 views
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
04:00 AM • 25352 views
The Rada will consider today the presidential bill on NABU and SAPO
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 162516 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 91296 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 09:50 AM • 89721 views
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
July 30, 09:57 AM • 87662 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
July 30, 09:53 AM • 131791 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
July 30, 06:09 AM • 55725 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 78538 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 67766 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
5.2m/s
68%
746mm
Popular news
Air raid alert sounded for the second time overnight in Kyiv: Russia launched missilesJuly 31, 01:49 AM • 31763 views
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv: 20 injured, entrance destroyed, and schools damaged03:22 AM • 32945 views
Another 1070 occupiers, a tank, and 16 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy losses04:50 AM • 27222 views
Up to 10 people may be under the rubble in Kyiv after the Russian attack - Ministry of Internal Affairs06:16 AM • 21610 views
"Let him watch his words": Trump responded to Medvedev's threats of war against the US06:53 AM • 18447 views
Publications
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 162534 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's ImageJuly 30, 02:00 PM • 127244 views
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in JulyPhotoJuly 30, 12:32 PM • 146230 views
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guideJuly 30, 10:22 AM • 189071 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitionsJuly 30, 09:53 AM • 131791 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Klymenko
Vitali Klitschko
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 91629 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 155626 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 214113 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchVideoJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 261296 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 193757 views
Actual
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Truth Social
Cruise missile
ChatGPT

Death toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to seven 31 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1202 views

Seven lives of Kyiv residents were taken by Russia's night attack. One man was rescued from under the rubble of a destroyed building entrance.

Death toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to seven

The number of people killed as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of July 31 increased to 7, said the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, on Telegram, writes UNN.

Russians took seven lives of Kyiv residents with their night attack

- Tkachenko reported.

Earlier, 6 dead and 82 injured were reported in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack.

One man was rescued from under the rubble of an entrance destroyed by a Russian strike.

Man rescued from under rubble of destroyed entrance in Kyiv after Russian attack - Ministry of Internal Affairs31.07.25, 10:54 • 2390 views

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the man who was pulled from under the rubble is already receiving medical assistance.

"He was under the rubble of the building for more than five hours. For more than three hours, rescuers from the State Emergency Service not only cleared the concrete-filled apartment, but also communicated with him, passed him water, and supported him," the Ministry of Internal Affairs stated on social media.

As reported, "after the rescue, the victim was immediately handed over to medics, and he is currently receiving all necessary assistance."

The rescue operation is continuously ongoing at the scene.

Julia Shramko

WarKyiv
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kyiv