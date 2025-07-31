Death toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to seven 31 July 2025

The number of people killed as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of July 31 increased to 7, said the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, on Telegram, writes UNN.

Russians took seven lives of Kyiv residents with their night attack - Tkachenko reported.

Earlier, 6 dead and 82 injured were reported in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack.

One man was rescued from under the rubble of an entrance destroyed by a Russian strike.

Man rescued from under rubble of destroyed entrance in Kyiv after Russian attack - Ministry of Internal Affairs

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the man who was pulled from under the rubble is already receiving medical assistance.

"He was under the rubble of the building for more than five hours. For more than three hours, rescuers from the State Emergency Service not only cleared the concrete-filled apartment, but also communicated with him, passed him water, and supported him," the Ministry of Internal Affairs stated on social media.

As reported, "after the rescue, the victim was immediately handed over to medics, and he is currently receiving all necessary assistance."

The rescue operation is continuously ongoing at the scene.