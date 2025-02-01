The number of victims of the Russian attack in Poltava increased to 8, including a child
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian attack in Poltava killed 8 people, including one child. Psychologists have provided assistance to 177 people, and rescuers continue to carry out rescue operations.
In Poltava, the death toll has risen to 8 people, including 1 child, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.
Psychologists from the State Emergency Service and the National Police helped 177 people, including 10 children.
Rescuers are continuing rescue operations.
Three days of mourning declared in Poltava region due to deadly Russian attack01.02.25, 15:49 • 62835 views
Add
Earlier it was reported that in Poltava the number of victims as a result of the Russian strike increased to 7.