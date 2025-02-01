The number of victims of the Russian attack in Poltava increased to 8, including a child

In Poltava, the death toll has risen to 8 people, including 1 child, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

Psychologists from the State Emergency Service and the National Police helped 177 people, including 10 children.

Rescuers are continuing rescue operations.

Three days of mourning declared in Poltava region due to deadly Russian attack

Earlier it was reported that in Poltava the number of victims as a result of the Russian strike increased to 7.