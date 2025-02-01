Three days of mourning declared in Poltava region due to deadly Russian attack

A three-day mourning period has been declared in Poltava region for the victims of the enemy attack on Poltava. The corresponding order was signed by the acting head of the RMA Volodymyr Kohut, UNN reports.

Mourning was announced from February 2 to 4.

According to the RMA, the flag of Ukraine with a black ribbon will be at half-mast on the buildings of state authorities, local governments, enterprises, institutions and organizations.

In addition, restrictions have been imposed on entertainment and concert events, sports competitions, and the sound of entertainment music in public places and transportation. TV channels and radio stations must make appropriate changes to their broadcasting schedules.

In Poltava , the number of victims of a Russian strike increased to 7, and 14 more people were injured.