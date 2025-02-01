The number of victims of the Russian attack in Poltava increased to 7
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the Russian attack in Poltava, 7 people were killed and 14 others were injured, including 3 children. More than 460 rescuers with 100 pieces of equipment are working at the scene.
In Poltava, the number of victims of a Russian strike has risen to 7, 14 more people are injured, UNN reports, citing the Poltava RMA.
The number of people killed in Poltava has increased to 7. 14 injured, including 3 children. 22 people were rescued
More than 460 rescuers, security forces and public utilities are working at the scene. Almost 100 units of equipment are in operation.
Psychologists from the State Emergency Service and the National Police provided assistance to 114 people.
Earlier it was reported 5 dead as a result of the Russian attack on Poltava.