The number of victims of the Russian attack in Poltava increased to 7

In Poltava, the number of victims of a Russian strike has risen to 7, 14 more people are injured, UNN reports, citing the Poltava RMA.

The number of people killed in Poltava has increased to 7. 14 injured, including 3 children. 22 people were rescued - RMA said.

More than 460 rescuers, security forces and public utilities are working at the scene. Almost 100 units of equipment are in operation.

Psychologists from the State Emergency Service and the National Police provided assistance to 114 people.

Earlier it was reported 5 dead as a result of the Russian attack on Poltava.