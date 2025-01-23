Number of victims of the night attack on Zaporizhzhia by Russia increased to 31

The number of people injured in the attack by Russian troops on Zaporizhzhia has risen to 31, one person was killed, the Prosecutor General's Office said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, in the evening of January 22 and at 4:00 a.m. on January 23, the army of the aggressor country attacked the infrastructure of Zaporizhzhia. The strikes were carried out using UAVs and ballistic missiles.

"The shelling killed one person and injured 31 others, including a 2-month-old boy. The State Emergency Service and power company workers who were eliminating the consequences of the enemy's night attack at the infrastructure facility were also injured," the prosecutor's office said.

One rocket reportedly hit a residential area and actually destroyed a two-story building. The territory and premises of an industrial facility were damaged. The blast wave and shrapnel damaged multi-storey and private buildings located near the impact sites.

Pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings on war crimes (Article 438(1) and (2) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been initiated.

