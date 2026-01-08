The number of victims of the enemy attack on Kryvyi Rih has risen to 13

As a result of the enemy attack on Kryvyi Rih, the number of injured increased to 13, with 9 people in hospitals. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Vladyslav Haivanenko, as reported by UNN.

The number of injured as a result of the missile attack on Kryvyi Rih has increased. According to updated information, there are 13 injured. 9 people are in hospitals, including boys aged 7 and 16. One man remains in extremely serious condition. - Haivanenko reported.

According to him, almost a dozen and a half apartment buildings and cars were damaged.

