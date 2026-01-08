$42.720.15
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 11358 views
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
01:58 PM • 15766 views
How to stay online during long power outages: Fedorov named three ways
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 20583 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
01:23 PM • 15541 views
"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice
12:46 PM • 13854 views
Truck movement restrictions in Ukraine expanded again: details
12:09 PM • 11766 views
Zelenskyy stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization with Trump
January 8, 10:13 AM • 17127 views
Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov
January 8, 10:10 AM • 13260 views
MFA urged Ukrainians to leave Iran due to deteriorating security situation
January 8, 07:21 AM • 50181 views
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
The number of victims of the enemy attack on Kryvyi Rih has risen to 13

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

As a result of the missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, 13 people were injured, nine of whom were hospitalized, including two boys aged 7 and 16. One man is in critical condition, and almost a dozen and a half apartment buildings and cars were damaged.

The number of victims of the enemy attack on Kryvyi Rih has risen to 13

As a result of the enemy attack on Kryvyi Rih, the number of injured increased to 13, with 9 people in hospitals. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Vladyslav Haivanenko, as reported by UNN.

The number of injured as a result of the missile attack on Kryvyi Rih has increased. According to updated information, there are 13 injured. 9 people are in hospitals, including boys aged 7 and 16. One man remains in extremely serious condition.

- Haivanenko reported.

According to him, almost a dozen and a half apartment buildings and cars were damaged.

Missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: five injured, including a child08.01.26, 18:51 • 1146 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Kryvyi Rih