The number of victims of the enemy attack on Kryvyi Rih has risen to 13
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the enemy attack on Kryvyi Rih, the number of injured increased to 13, with 9 people in hospitals. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Vladyslav Haivanenko, as reported by UNN.
According to him, almost a dozen and a half apartment buildings and cars were damaged.
