Number of injured in Russia's night attack on Kyiv has increased to 22 10 July 2025

The number of victims of Russia's massive night attack on Kyiv has increased to 22, Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, announced on Thursday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

According to the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, people who were injured as a result of another Russian terror continue to seek help.

As of 13:50, 22 injured people have already been reported - wrote Tkachenko.

