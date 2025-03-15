The number of victims of Russian shelling has increased in Kherson
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of terrorist attacks in Kherson, five civilians have already been injured, including a seriously injured woman. It is also reported that a man died as a result of enemy shelling.
The number of victims has increased in Kherson as a result of terrorist attacks. This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reports UNN.
Details
Thus, at least five civilians were injured. A 57-year-old woman was hospitalized with severe injuries, including traumatic brain injury, concussion, and a fractured shoulder. Two women, 35 and 58 years old, also sought medical attention with mine-explosive injuries.
Later, two more victims were reported. In the Central district, a 42-year-old man suffered shrapnel wounds and an explosive injury. Medics provided him with assistance on the spot. In the Dnipro district, a 19-year-old boy was among the injured – he suffered an explosive injury and lacerations.
Doctors continue to provide the necessary assistance to the victims.
Reminder
A 43-year-old local resident died in the enemy attack. His body was found by rescuers under the rubble of a destroyed house.
