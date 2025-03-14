Kherson is under fire again: there are victims and victims
Russian aviation attacked Kherson with guided bombs for the second time in a day, causing destruction and a fire in the residential sector. One of the shells hit a residential sector in the Central district. As a result of the strike, a private house caught fire. Rescuers are working at the scene, extinguishing the fire.
Today, Kherson was under enemy fire for the second time in a day. This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reports UNN.
Enemy aircraft attacked the city of Kherson with guided bombs, causing new destruction and fires.
One of the shells hit a residential sector in the Central district. As a result of the strike, a private house caught fire. Rescuers are working at the scene, extinguishing the fire.
Information on casualties and the extent of the destruction is currently being clarified.
Earlier, terrorist aviation struck the center of Kherson with a guided aerial bomb, damaging social facilities and trade establishments. Unfortunately, a 23-year-old victim was injured.
