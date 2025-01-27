Number of victims of a large-scale Russian strike on January 8 in Zaporizhzhia has increased

In Zaporizhzhia , a woman who suffered from a January 8 Russian military strike on the city died in hospital, raising the number of victims of the Russian attack to 15, Zaporizhzhia City Council Secretary Regina Kharechenko said on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

The number of victims of the January 8 attack has increased. A woman in a critical condition died in a city hospital. Doctors fought to the last for the life of an innocent person. Our sincere condolences to the family - Kharchenko wrote.

Addendum

On January 8, Russian troops attacked the industrial infrastructure of Zaporizhzhia.

The head of the RMA, Ivan Fedorov, said that the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on January 8 was the largest tragedy since 2022 in terms of the number of victims.

Earlier it was known about 14 dead.