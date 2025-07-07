Number of injured in latest Russian drone attack on Kharkiv has increased to 16 7 July 2025

The number of victims as a result of the latest Russian attack on Kharkiv with drones has increased to 16, including one minor, Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"From 10:10 to 10:30, the Russians attacked the city with 6 Geran-2 type UAVs. 16 people were injured, including a 17-year-old boy," Syniehubov wrote.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, Kholodnohirskyi district was under attack. Administrative buildings, a five-story residential building were damaged, 2 cars and another residential building caught fire.

Emergency services are eliminating the consequences of the shelling.

Medics are providing highly qualified assistance to the victims.

Earlier, 11 victims were reported.

11 injured, person may be under rubble after latest Russian attack on Kharkiv