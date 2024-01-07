The number of pupils from Ukraine in Czech schools has decreased

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 104215 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 114058 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 144492 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140797 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177951 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172309 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 285257 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178309 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167318 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148902 views

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 37222 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 40643 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 51336 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 71500 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

11:50 AM • 37939 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 104215 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 285257 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 252401 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237459 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262622 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 71500 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 144492 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107618 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107568 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123627 views
The number of pupils from Ukraine in Czech schools has decreased

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 80319 views

Remaining pupils are characterized by high levels of attendance in lessons,

According to the Czech Ministry of Education, the country's schools now have fewer Ukrainian children than it was in 2022, reports UNN with reference to "Czech Radio".

A total of 48,000 Ukrainian refugee children attended Czech kindergartens and basic schools by the end of September 2023. This is 2,000 fewer than a year earlier. 

According to experts, this is most likely due to a general decrease in the number of Ukrainian refugees in the Czech Republic. Some of the families who found temporary refuge from the war on Czech territory have returned to their homeland. Those children who stayed in the Czech Republic have higher rates of attendance, but face problems in learning Czech. The data cited by Czech media was collected by PAQ Research. Sociologists surveyed about 800 Ukrainian families.

According to the study, 97 percent of Ukrainian refugees between the ages of 6 and 15 attend basic Czech schools.

"The number of Ukrainians increases from year to year only in Czech secondary-level educational institutions, primarily where matriculation exams are not supposed to be taken. At present, there are about five thousand of them, which is about 1% of students in secondary level educational institutions," said Ministry of Education spokeswoman Tereza Fojtova.

Lilia Podolyak

Our people abroad

