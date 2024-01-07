The number of pupils from Ukraine in Czech schools has decreased

According to the Czech Ministry of Education, the country's schools now have fewer Ukrainian children than it was in 2022, reports UNN with reference to "Czech Radio".

A total of 48,000 Ukrainian refugee children attended Czech kindergartens and basic schools by the end of September 2023. This is 2,000 fewer than a year earlier.

According to experts, this is most likely due to a general decrease in the number of Ukrainian refugees in the Czech Republic. Some of the families who found temporary refuge from the war on Czech territory have returned to their homeland. Those children who stayed in the Czech Republic have higher rates of attendance, but face problems in learning Czech. The data cited by Czech media was collected by PAQ Research. Sociologists surveyed about 800 Ukrainian families.

According to the study, 97 percent of Ukrainian refugees between the ages of 6 and 15 attend basic Czech schools.

"The number of Ukrainians increases from year to year only in Czech secondary-level educational institutions, primarily where matriculation exams are not supposed to be taken. At present, there are about five thousand of them, which is about 1% of students in secondary level educational institutions," said Ministry of Education spokeswoman Tereza Fojtova.