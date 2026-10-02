The number of people injured after Russia's strike on Kharkiv has risen to 36, the State Emergency Service reports

The number of people injured as a result of the Russian strike on Kharkiv on October 2 has risen to 36, including three children. Two people were killed, reports the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

Three hits were recorded in a residential area, causing three fires: structural elements of a destroyed house, a garage, two cars, and an outbuilding were burning. Other private households, office buildings, an educational institution, and cars also sustained varying degrees of destruction and damage — the State Emergency Service reported.

Context

On Friday, October 2, Russian forces dropped aerial bombs on Kharkiv’s Slobidskyi and Nemyshlianskyi districts. One of the enemy’s guided aerial bombs struck a residential building; there was one fatality and people were injured.

Later, the number of people killed and injured as a result of the Russian strike on Kharkiv on October 2 rose to two and 33, respectively.

Reminder

On Thursday evening, October 1, the enemy attacked Kharkiv with drones. Drone strikes were recorded in the Osnovianskyi and Kyivskyi districts. Buildings were damaged; there were no injuries.