The number of loans under the “5-7-9%” program at Oschadbank has decreased - representative of the financial institution's board

The number of loans issued under the state program “5-7-9%” has decreased, and currently only 7 out of 10 loans at Oschadbank are issued at this rate, compared to 9 out of 10 previously.

This was stated by Natalia Butkova-Vitvitska, a member of the Board responsible for micro, small and medium-sized businesses of JSC Oschadbank, at the Mind Export Summit, a correspondent of UNN reports.

Last year, we issued 9 out of 10 loans under the 5-7-9% program for the SME segment, because the terms approved by the government were wider than the current modification of the terms. Now we issue only 7 out of 10 loans under the 5-7-9% program - Butkova-Witwicka said.

According to her, the government has certain obligations to the IMF, so the program will be reduced. The “5-7-9%” program had a specific goal: to support SMEs, non-corporate businesses, and clients who did not have access to broad financing.

There will be additional changes to the program in the future. This does not apply to investment projects. Investment projects will be in the perimeter of focus as one of the key components for the state. This will apply to defense capital. It is also estimated that the amount of support for corporate business under the 5-7-9% program will be reduced ,” added the Oschadbank board member.

Recall

Back in October, the budget of the state program “Affordable Loans 5-7-9%” was completely exhausted, and the government's debt to banks for interest compensation may reach UAH 10 billion by the end of the year.

The total number of loans issued since the start of the program “Affordable Loans 5-7-9%” has reached UAH 271 billion for almost 80 thousand business representatives.