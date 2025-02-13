The number of loans under the “5-7-9%” program at Oschadbank has decreased - representative of the financial institution's board

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM
The number of loans under the “5-7-9%” program at Oschadbank has decreased - representative of the financial institution's board

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 113215 views

The number of loans under the 5-7-9% program at Oschadbank has dropped from 9 to 7 out of 10 possible. The program will continue to be reduced due to the state's obligations to the IMF, but investment projects will remain in focus.

The number of loans issued under the state program “5-7-9%” has decreased, and currently only 7 out of 10 loans at Oschadbank are issued at this rate, compared to 9 out of 10 previously.

This was stated by Natalia Butkova-Vitvitska, a member of the Board responsible for micro, small and medium-sized businesses of JSC Oschadbank, at the Mind Export Summit, a correspondent of UNN reports.

Last year, we issued 9 out of 10 loans under the 5-7-9% program for the SME segment, because the terms approved by the government were wider than the current modification of the terms. Now we issue only 7 out of 10 loans under the 5-7-9% program

- Butkova-Witwicka said.

According to her, the government has certain obligations to the IMF, so the program will be reduced. The “5-7-9%” program had a specific goal: to support SMEs, non-corporate businesses, and clients who did not have access to broad financing.

There will be additional changes to the program in the future. This does not apply to investment projects. Investment projects will be in the perimeter of focus as one of the key components for the state. This will apply to defense capital. It is also estimated that the amount of support for corporate business under the 5-7-9% program will be reduced

 ,” added the Oschadbank board member.

Recall 

Back in October, the budget of the state program “Affordable Loans 5-7-9%” was completely exhausted, and the government's debt to banks for interest compensation may reach UAH 10 billion by the end of the year.

 The total number of loans issued since the start of the program “Affordable Loans 5-7-9%” has reached UAH 271 billion for almost 80 thousand business representatives. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Economy
oschadbankOschadbank

