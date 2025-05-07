The number of injured in Zaporizhzhia has increased after a massive Russian attack

$41.450.15
Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try
07:04 PM • 5130 views

Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try

06:29 PM • 17089 views

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

Exclusive
03:37 PM • 29381 views

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

Exclusive
03:25 PM • 46025 views

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

Exclusive
May 7, 02:38 PM • 41486 views

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

Exclusive
May 7, 02:35 PM • 48088 views

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Exclusive
May 7, 01:29 PM • 43521 views

Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy

Exclusive
May 7, 01:20 PM • 40637 views

At what stage is the introduction of electronic payment in minibuses in Kyiv - the answer of the Kyiv City State Administration

Exclusive
May 7, 10:29 AM • 96034 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

May 7, 10:06 AM • 100216 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

Popular news

VAS Judge Halabala, with an income of 250,000 UAH per month, sued for alimony for his only son - wanted to pay 1 UAH - expert

May 7, 10:57 AM • 23038 views

In occupied Sievierodonetsk, the Kremlin's "show-off" for May 9th failed - CCD

May 7, 01:08 PM • 36604 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 29786 views

The General Staff announced changes in the basic military training program for some categories of military personnel

03:54 PM • 11466 views

Resort Skadovsk became a "ghost": ATESH showed the occupiers' preparations for "Victory Day"

05:20 PM • 13061 views
Publications

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

06:29 PM • 17089 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive

May 7, 10:29 AM • 96034 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

May 7, 10:06 AM • 100216 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
Exclusive

May 7, 09:50 AM • 93740 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records
Exclusive

May 7, 09:39 AM • 84967 views
UNN Lite

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 29817 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 63320 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 113170 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 109415 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 120191 views
The number of injured in Zaporizhzhia has increased after a massive Russian attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1356 views

As a result of the massive Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, the number of injured has increased to seven. Two men remain in the hospital in moderate condition.

The number of injured in Zaporizhzhia has increased after a massive Russian attack

The number of wounded as a result of the massive Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 7. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Ivan Fedorov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, two more men and one woman sought medical help during the day. They are currently receiving outpatient treatment.

Two men remain in the hospital - 35 and 49 years old

- wrote Fedorov.

He clarified that doctors assess the condition of the victims as moderate.

Let's remind

In the evening on Tuesday, May 6, the Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia. Buildings were damaged in the city. As a result of the enemy attack, a fire broke out in one of the city's districts.

Sumy region: Russian shelling claimed the lives of four people, including a child

