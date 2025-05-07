The number of injured in Zaporizhzhia has increased after a massive Russian attack
As a result of the massive Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, the number of injured has increased to seven. Two men remain in the hospital in moderate condition.
The number of wounded as a result of the massive Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 7. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Ivan Fedorov, informs UNN.
According to him, two more men and one woman sought medical help during the day. They are currently receiving outpatient treatment.
Two men remain in the hospital - 35 and 49 years old
He clarified that doctors assess the condition of the victims as moderate.
In the evening on Tuesday, May 6, the Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia. Buildings were damaged in the city. As a result of the enemy attack, a fire broke out in one of the city's districts.
