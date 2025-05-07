Sumy region: Russian shelling claimed the lives of four people, including a child

$41.600.11
Number of casualties from the Russian massive attack on Kyiv has risen again: new footage of the aftermath
06:12 AM • 4470 views

May 6, 02:29 PM • 58462 views

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog

May 6, 02:23 PM • 101164 views

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

May 6, 02:11 PM • 71506 views

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

Exclusive
May 6, 01:27 PM • 69908 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports

May 6, 12:34 PM • 73357 views

Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity - Zelensky

May 6, 11:40 AM • 113576 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Exclusive
May 6, 10:24 AM • 55021 views

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

Exclusive
May 6, 09:43 AM • 121619 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

Exclusive
May 6, 07:11 AM • 57995 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

Tags
Authors
Sumy region: Russian shelling claimed the lives of four people, including a child

Kyiv • UNN

 • 632 views

Russian troops carried out 110 shellings of the Sumy region. Four civilians were killed, including one child, 14 people were injured, and civilian infrastructure was damaged.

Russian troops carried out 110 shellings of Sumy region last day, killing four civilians, including a child. 14 people were injured, including five children, and civilian infrastructure was damaged. This was reported in the Sumy Regional Military Administration on Wednesday in Telegram, UNN writes.

As a result of Russian shelling of the region during the day, civilians were killed: three people in the Sumy community, including one child, and one person in the Bilopillia community. In addition, 14 civilians were injured, including 5 children. 11 people were injured in the Sumy community, including 5 children, one resident in the Krasnopillia community and one in the Yunakiv community

- reported in the RMA.

During the day, from the morning of May 6 to the morning of May 7, as noted, Russian troops carried out 110 shellings of 36 settlements in 11 territorial communities of the region. Most of the shelling was recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts.

The enemy, as indicated, actively used guided aerial bombs, FPV drones and dropping VOGs from UAVs: almost 10 strikes by KABs; almost 35 attacks by FPV drones; more than 20 drops of VOGs from UAVs.

Civil infrastructure objects, in particular, a church in the Sumy community and residential buildings in a number of communities, were damaged and destroyed.

During the day, the air raid alert in the region, as reported, lasted 15 hours and 13 minutes.

Addition

On May 6, the Russians attacked the outskirts of Sumy at about 17:30. According to preliminary data from the State Emergency Service, the enemy struck civilian infrastructure in the Sumy district with a ballistic missile.

Mourning days announced in Sumy on May 7 and 8 due to the Russian attack06.05.25, 20:46 • 7272 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Sumy Oblast
Shostka
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Sums
