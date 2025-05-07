Sumy region: Russian shelling claimed the lives of four people, including a child

Russian troops carried out 110 shellings of Sumy region last day, killing four civilians, including a child. 14 people were injured, including five children, and civilian infrastructure was damaged. This was reported in the Sumy Regional Military Administration on Wednesday in Telegram, UNN writes.

As a result of Russian shelling of the region during the day, civilians were killed: three people in the Sumy community, including one child, and one person in the Bilopillia community. In addition, 14 civilians were injured, including 5 children. 11 people were injured in the Sumy community, including 5 children, one resident in the Krasnopillia community and one in the Yunakiv community - reported in the RMA.

During the day, from the morning of May 6 to the morning of May 7, as noted, Russian troops carried out 110 shellings of 36 settlements in 11 territorial communities of the region. Most of the shelling was recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts.

The enemy, as indicated, actively used guided aerial bombs, FPV drones and dropping VOGs from UAVs: almost 10 strikes by KABs; almost 35 attacks by FPV drones; more than 20 drops of VOGs from UAVs.

Civil infrastructure objects, in particular, a church in the Sumy community and residential buildings in a number of communities, were damaged and destroyed.

During the day, the air raid alert in the region, as reported, lasted 15 hours and 13 minutes.

On May 6, the Russians attacked the outskirts of Sumy at about 17:30. According to preliminary data from the State Emergency Service, the enemy struck civilian infrastructure in the Sumy district with a ballistic missile.

Mourning days announced in Sumy on May 7 and 8 due to the Russian attack