The number of injured has increased in Ternopil: 10 people injured, 6 hospitalized

As a result of a combined drone and missile strike by the invaders on Ternopil, 10 people were injured in the city. Among the victims are 5 employees of the State Emergency Service.

UNN reports with reference to the telegram page of the head of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration Vyacheslav Negoda.

The number of victims due to the night attack by the enemy has increased. At this hour, 10 people are known to be injured, including 5 employees of the State Emergency Service. Six were hospitalized. We wish everyone a speedy recovery! - informs the head of the RMA.

Let us remind you

On the night of June 6, the Russian army launched a combined strike on Ternopil using attack drones and missiles. As a result of the shelling, there were hits on industrial and infrastructure facilities. This was reported in his Telegram by the mayor of Ternopil, Serhiy Nadal.

