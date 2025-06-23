The number of injured as a result of the Russian strike on Kyiv has risen to 28 - Klychko

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced that the number of victims of the Russian attack on the capital had risen to 28 people. Seven deaths have also been reported, writes UNN with reference to Klitschko's Telegram page.

Details

The number of victims of the enemy attack on the capital has risen to 28 people. 12 of them are in inpatient care at city hospitals. Others received medical assistance either on an outpatient basis at emergency rooms where they were taken, or on the spot - Klitschko reported.

Also, according to Klitschko, the death of 7 people has been confirmed.



The search and rescue operation in a five-story building in Shevchenkivskyi district continues.

Supplement

The Russian attack on Kyiv region resulted in the death of one woman and injuries to eight people, including a 5-year-old child and two State Emergency Service employees. Damage was recorded in four districts of the region and includes residential, administrative, and medical buildings.