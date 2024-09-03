The number of illegal border crossings is decreasing - Demchenko

Illegal border crossings remain a daily challenge, although there was a slight downward trend in August compared to July. This was reported by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Illegal border crossing is a daily occurrence. If we compare August and July, there is a certain downward trend, but before that there was an increase in such cases. In general, if we take an average, nothing has changed - Demchenko says.

He adds that the highest number of detained violators was on the border with Romania and Moldova, slightly lower figures for Hungary and Slovakia, and the lowest number was in the direction of Poland.

Recall

Since the beginning of martial law, 570 criminal groups have been exposed for organizing illegal border crossings, and more than 200 such groups have been exposed this year.