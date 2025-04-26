The number of enemy assaults on the front line has increased - the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the situation at the front

Since the beginning of the day, 162 combat clashes have taken place on the front line. On the Pokrovsky direction, the aggressor carried out 59 assaults. Fierce battles are also taking place in the Lyman, Toretsk directions, as well as in the Kursk region. This was reported in the evening report of April 26 by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), reports UNN.

Details

According to operational information as of 22:00, 162 combat clashes were recorded on the front.

The enemy launched one missile and 82 air strikes on the positions of our troops and settlements, using one missile and 141 guided air bombs, 919 kamikaze drone strikes, and carried out almost 5,000 artillery shellings - reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Situation by directions

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried four times to dislodge our units from their positions near Nova Kruglyakivka and Zagryzove, and one combat clash is currently ongoing.

The enemy attacked twenty-two times in the Lyman direction, trying to advance near the settlements of Nadia, Hrekivka, Nove, Novomykhailivka and in the direction of Serebryanka. Our defenders repelled 21 enemy attacks, and one combat clash is ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, our soldiers successfully stopped three attacks in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka and Verkhnyokamyanske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped 10 enemy attempts to advance near Chasovoy Yar, Kurdyumivka, Stupochki, Predtechiny and Bila Hora.

The enemy tried 27 times to break into our defense in the Toretsk direction in the areas of Druzhba, Leonidivka, Krymske and Toretsk.

The enemy is intensively attacking the Ukrainian defenders in the Poprovsky direction. Here, during the day, the aggressor made 59 assault and offensive actions. High activity of the Russian occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Sukhaya Balka, Elizavetovka, Novotoretskoe, Promyny, Lysovka, Dachenskoe, Udachnoye, Uspenovka, Preobrazhenka, Kotlyarovka, and Andreevka. Eight combat continues.

According to preliminary estimates, today Ukrainian soldiers in this direction neutralized 330 occupiers, 185 of them - irrevocably. Also, our defenders destroyed seven cars, 34 motorcycles, one self-propelled artillery unit, 14 UAVs and a UAV control antenna, in addition, significantly damaged 10 cars, a self-propelled artillery unit and an enemy gun - the report says.

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders stopped 13 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Privilne, Dniproenerhiya and Rozlyv.

In the Orikhiv direction, four combat clashes took place, the enemy tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Mali Shcherbaki and Stepove, and one combat clash is currently ongoing.

In the Pridneprovsky direction, our defenders successfully stopped one enemy attack.

Sixteen combat clashes took place today in the Kursk direction, two of which are still ongoing. During the day, the enemy carried out 264 artillery shellings, including 14 from multiple launch rocket systems, launched 14 air strikes, dropping 24 guided bombs.

In the Kharkiv and Huliaipil directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions today.

Let us remind you

During the day, 156 combat clashes took place on the front on April 25. The hottest point remains the Pokrovsky direction, where Ukrainian defenders stopped 44 enemy assaults.

