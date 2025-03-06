The number of dead as a result of the strike on Kryvyi Rih has risen to 5
Kyiv • UNN
In Kryvyi Rih, the number of dead as a result of the strike on the hotel, where volunteers from Ukraine, the USA, and Britain were staying, has risen to 5. 32 people were injured, 22 of whom remain in hospitals.
As a result of a ballistic strike on a hotel in Kryvyi Rih, where volunteers from Ukraine, the USA, and Britain were staying, the death toll has risen to 5, with 22 injured remaining in the hospital. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, as conveyed by UNN.
The number of fatalities from the enemy attack on Kryvyi Rih on March 5 has increased to 5. Unfortunately, a 60-year-old woman has died in the hospital
The head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Serhiy Lysak, also stated that 32 people were injured, of which 22 remain in hospitals.
Recall
the Russian Federation struck with a ballistic missile at the hotel where volunteers from Ukraine, the USA, and Britain were staying.
Earlier, UNN reported that rescue operations at the site of the Russian missile strike in Kryvyi Rih have been completed.