The number of combat engagements in the frontline increased to 103, the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector

At the front, as of 16:00 on August 26 , the number of combat engagements increased to 103. The situation is the hottest in the Pokrovsk sector. The defense forces are taking the necessary measures to prevent the occupiers from advancing deeper into the territory of Ukraine. This is stated in the report of the General Staff, reports UNN.

In total, one combat engagement took place in the Kharkiv sector since the beginning of the day. Ukrainian troops successfully repelled an attack near Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector , our defenders repelled eight enemy attacks near Novooosynove, Hlushkivka and Stelmakhivka. Two more attacks continue near Sinkivka and Andriivka. The enemy also dropped 12 unmanned aerial vehicles on Kolisnykivka today.

In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked 12 times in the areas of Makiivka, Hrekivka, Druzhelyubivka, Nevske, Novosadove and Torske. Seven combat engagements are over, attacks continue near Proletarske, Hrekivka and Nevske.

Five firefights took place in the Northern sector during the day. The enemy attacked near Spirne, Verkhnekamianske and Vyymka. He received a fierce rebuff.

In Kramatorsk sector , Russian troops tried to push our units from their positions near Chasiv Yar twice since the beginning of the day, but the attacks were repelled. Hryhorivka and Chasiv Yar came under attack from unguided aerial missiles.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy, supported by attack aircraft, attacked the positions of our troops seven times. The situation is under control.

The situation remains tense in the Pokrovske sector . Fierce fighting is taking place in the areas of Kalynove, Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Panteleimonivka, Zelene Pole, Myroliubivka, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Memryk, Mykhailivka, Karlivka. So far, the enemy has made 38 attempts to storm Ukrainian positions. In 14 locations, fighting is still ongoing.

In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy attacked our units eleven times since the beginning of the day. They tried to advance near Krasnohorivka, Hostre, Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka. Ukrainian troops stopped nine attacks, and fighting continues in three locations.

The occupier has intensified its activity in the Vremivsk sector, where three enemy assaults towards Vuhledar and Vodiane were repelled today, and 13 enemy attacks continue in the direction of Prechystivka, Bohoyavlenka and Novoukrainka. Enemy aircraft fired unguided missiles at the area of Yehorivka.

The aggressor made one unsuccessful attempt to storm the positions of Ukrainian troops during the day in the island zone in the Prydniprovskyi sector. The enemy also conducted air strikes near the settlements of Tyahynka, Tokarivka and Sadove, dropping ten bombs.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive actions in the Orikhivske and Huliaypillia directions . It is constantly shelling the positions of our troops and populated areas.

It is also reported that the Defense Forces continue the operation in the Kursk region. According to updated information, enemy aircraft have carried out 26 strikes on the territory of Kursk region today, using 44 guided aerial bombs.