The number of cases of human metapneumovirus is growing in China: what you should know about hMPV

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 55907 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 149262 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128436 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135980 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134630 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 172183 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110851 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164885 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104501 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113972 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131709 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130586 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 43196 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 100661 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 102890 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 149284 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 172197 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 164895 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192600 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181787 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130571 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131696 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143218 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134814 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151976 views
Actual
The number of cases of human metapneumovirus is growing in China: what you should know about hMPV

The number of cases of human metapneumovirus is growing in China: what you should know about hMPV

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26306 views

Chinese hospitals are experiencing a surge in human metapneumovirus cases, especially among children under 14. The virus causes respiratory symptoms and can lead to pneumonia, but the risk of a pandemic is low.

Human metapneumovirus is causing a wave of respiratory infections in China. Human metapneumovirus is very similar to Covid or the common cold: it is not a highly complex viral disease, but it can lead to complications such as pneumonia.

Transmits to UNN with reference to livemint, The Guardian and SIC Notícias.

Details

China is experiencing a surge in human metapneumovirus cases, especially among children. The outbreak has led to overcrowding in Chinese hospitals.

What is an hMPV

Human metapneumovirus (hMPV) was discovered in 2001.

In the United States, it causes about 20,000 hospitalizations every year for children under the age of five.

hMPV is one of the four most common viral infections among patients in China. The incidence rate is currently increasing among young people, especially in the under-14 age group.

“hMPV is of particular concern in the first year of life. This also applies to respiratory syncytial virus and influenza,” Andrew Easton, Professor of Virology at the University of Warwick, UK, explains to Live Science.

Symptoms

Human metapneumovirus is from the same family as respiratory syncytial virus. Experts note that hMPV causes symptoms such as cough, fever, nasal congestion, and shortness of breath, which are similar in duration to those of other respiratory infections.

Risks

It is important to understand that in more serious cases, it can develop into bronchitis or pneumonia.

Andrew Easton, a professor of virology, explains that the risk of human metapneumovirus has not really “changed in the last 25 years.” However, the expert emphasizes that changes in the incidence or nature of the infection should be “worrying”.

China records outbreak of metapneumovirus-related diseases: hospitals are overcrowded with children05.01.25, 10:43 • 35302 views

China's Center for Disease Control and Prevention warned in early December of an increase in the number of respiratory infections in the country's hospitals. But the risk of a new Covid-like pandemic is low, experts say.

Problem

“The problem is that there is not much we can do at the moment other than inform people that it exists to reduce transmission. There is no vaccine or antiviral medication, although some vaccines are in development,” said Professor Paul Griffin, director of infectious diseases at Mater Health Services in Brisbane.

According to experts, hMPV is not similar to Covid-19, as it has been around for several decades, and the world's population has a certain level of immunity from past infections.

Public Health Center explains whether there is a risk of Marburg virus epidemic in Ukraine04.11.24, 13:31 • 159733 views

It is important to understand that Covid-19 is a new disease that has never infected humans before, which has led to a pandemic-level spread.

“I don't think we necessarily have to be concerned about a pandemic of this virus, but the spike in incidence and the impact it's having is significant. ”, Griffin said.

A good lesson can be learned from the pandemic to reduce its spread, especially since we do not have vaccines or antiviral drugs against hMPV

- he noted.

Is there a global pandemic: infectious disease specialist Olga Golubovskaya talks about forecasts for it13.09.24, 12:36 • 32430 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

HealthNews of the World
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising