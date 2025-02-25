The number of adoptions in Ukraine increased by 27%: how many children found families

As of the end of 2024, 1,270 orphans and children deprived of parental care were adopted in Ukraine. This figure increased by 27% compared to 2023. This was announced by the head of the State Service of Ukraine for Children Petro Dobromilsky during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

"According to the operational data of the regional services for children, as of the end of 2024, 1,270 orphans and children deprived of parental care by a court decision were adopted.

The number of adopted children in 2024 increased by 27 percent or more compared to 2023," Dobromilsky said.

According to him, in many countries where wars broke out, this process was suspended. In Ukraine, however, this process is developing dynamically, and many families are actually willing to adopt children and support them.

In addition, he emphasized that out of 15,021 children who can be adopted, 11,052 have already been placed in family-based care. The number of candidates for adoption by the end of 2024 is 2,399, most of whom are seeking to adopt children under 5 years of age.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that Ukraine is continuing the reform of the child care and support systemaimed at strengthening families and preventing the separation of children from their families, as well as providing children in need with family-based forms of education.

In particular, the Coordination Center for the Development of Family Education and Child Care directly cooperates with 10 demonstration regions of Ukraine that receive support in implementing the reform of the child care and support system. The Reform has already collected data on the situation of children and families with children and conducted a situational analysis at the regional and local levels in each of the 86 communities.