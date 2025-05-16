$41.470.07
Meeting in Istanbul: how European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia
03:59 PM

Meeting in Istanbul: how European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

03:31 PM

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

01:30 PM

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
01:06 PM

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

11:56 AM

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

May 16, 09:33 AM

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

May 16, 08:56 AM

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

May 16, 08:43 AM

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

May 15, 03:19 PM

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

The next step will be a further meeting between the leaders at the highest level - Umerov on negotiations with the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 434 views

The negotiations with Russia discussed the exchange of prisoners and a ceasefire. The next step could be a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin at the highest level.

The head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations, Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, said that the next step in the negotiations with Russia will be a further meeting between the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Another priority in the negotiations with the Russians was Ukrainian prisoners, reports UNN.

I want to say that President Zelenskyy sent us here for negotiations. Our first priority was, of course, people. That is why we negotiated to achieve the possibility of exchanging prisoners. One thousand for one thousand. It is very important for us that we managed to achieve this, and it shows that we are focused on ending the war 

- said Umerov during a briefing following the negotiations with the Russian Federation.

He noted that the second goal of the negotiations was to discuss a ceasefire.

We exchanged our views, and our teams will work on further details. The third priority is that the President expected high-level discussions here, so I think our next step will be a further meeting between the leaders at the highest level, and we will strive for this next step. Therefore, I want to reiterate that Ukraine wants peace, Ukraine cares about its citizens, and we may continue to fight, but ultimately we need to end this war.

 - added Umerov.

Recall

Negotiations between the Ukrainian delegation led by Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov and the Russian delegation led by Vladimir Medinsky, advisor to dictator Vladimir Putin, concluded in Istanbul today. The parties stated that they had reached a number of agreements, including an exchange of prisoners in the format of "1000 for 1000".

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Rustem Umerov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
