The next step will be a further meeting between the leaders at the highest level - Umerov on negotiations with the Russian Federation

The head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations, Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, said that the next step in the negotiations with Russia will be a further meeting between the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Another priority in the negotiations with the Russians was Ukrainian prisoners, reports UNN.

I want to say that President Zelenskyy sent us here for negotiations. Our first priority was, of course, people. That is why we negotiated to achieve the possibility of exchanging prisoners. One thousand for one thousand. It is very important for us that we managed to achieve this, and it shows that we are focused on ending the war - said Umerov during a briefing following the negotiations with the Russian Federation.

He noted that the second goal of the negotiations was to discuss a ceasefire.

We exchanged our views, and our teams will work on further details. The third priority is that the President expected high-level discussions here, so I think our next step will be a further meeting between the leaders at the highest level, and we will strive for this next step. Therefore, I want to reiterate that Ukraine wants peace, Ukraine cares about its citizens, and we may continue to fight, but ultimately we need to end this war. - added Umerov.

Negotiations between the Ukrainian delegation led by Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov and the Russian delegation led by Vladimir Medinsky, advisor to dictator Vladimir Putin, concluded in Istanbul today. The parties stated that they had reached a number of agreements, including an exchange of prisoners in the format of "1000 for 1000".