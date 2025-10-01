The next meeting of the European Council will be a “day of decisions” - Costa

President of the European Council António Costa stated that the next Council meeting, which will take place on October 23-24, will be a "day of decisions." This was reported by Politico, according to UNN.

Welcoming leaders' efforts to build a "Europe of defense" against common threats, Council President António Costa stated that the next summit on October 23-24 will be a "day of decisions." - the publication quotes Costa's words.

Recall

The question of how to use billions of euros in sanctioned Russian assets to support Ukraine will be continued at the next meeting of the European Council on October 23-24.