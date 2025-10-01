The next meeting of the European Council will be a “day of decisions” - Costa

$41.140.18
48.300.14
ukenru
05:49 PM • 11554 views
Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant in blackout due to enemy shelling - Ministry of Energy
05:21 PM • 14601 views
Chernihiv region introduces hourly power outage schedules
Exclusive
03:19 PM • 24126 views
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
October 1, 02:16 PM • 20001 views
"They will be unable to react quickly enough to any escalation and to problems": political scientist assessed how the US shutdown could affect Ukraine
Exclusive
October 1, 12:21 PM • 35774 views
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
October 1, 10:38 AM • 23504 views
Venislavsky explained how allowing men under 22 to leave Ukraine benefits the state and how it affected mobilization.
October 1, 09:34 AM • 21754 views
President ordered a full inspection after 9 people died due to bad weather in OdesaPhoto
Exclusive
October 1, 06:00 AM • 54411 views
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's responsePhoto
October 1, 05:57 AM • 41294 views
US government shuts down for the first time since 2019: who will get paid during the shutdown and who won't
October 1, 05:47 AM • 32141 views
Eight-day blackout: EU calls on Russia to immediately withdraw all its forces from Zaporizhzhia NPP and all of Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
3.5m/s
89%
757mm
Popular news
Parliamentary Committee proposes to increase the subsistence minimum to UAH 8196 in 2026October 1, 10:32 AM • 14865 views
World Chocolate Day: top 5 sweet recipes worth making todayPhotoOctober 1, 10:37 AM • 31013 views
Drug prices are rising, trust is falling: why "Darnytsia" is losing the battle for the consumerOctober 1, 11:02 AM • 26309 views
A bill has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada to rename the "kopek" to "shah"October 1, 01:06 PM • 5960 views
Zelenskyy posthumously awarded Stepan Chubenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: who he was and what happened to his killersPhotoOctober 1, 01:07 PM • 23580 views
Publications
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
03:19 PM • 24115 views
Zelenskyy posthumously awarded Stepan Chubenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: who he was and what happened to his killersPhotoOctober 1, 01:07 PM • 23665 views
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
Exclusive
October 1, 12:21 PM • 35763 views
Drug prices are rising, trust is falling: why "Darnytsia" is losing the battle for the consumerOctober 1, 11:02 AM • 26387 views
World Chocolate Day: top 5 sweet recipes worth making todayPhotoOctober 1, 10:37 AM • 31092 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Andriy Yermak
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Odesa
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 35822 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 45211 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 28979 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 32214 views
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 millionSeptember 30, 09:59 AM • 42081 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Kh-101
9K720 Iskander

The next meeting of the European Council will be a “day of decisions” - Costa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

President of the European Council António Costa stated that the Council meeting on October 23-24 will be a "day of decisions." It will continue discussions on the use of Russian assets to support Ukraine.

The next meeting of the European Council will be a “day of decisions” - Costa

President of the European Council António Costa stated that the next Council meeting, which will take place on October 23-24, will be a "day of decisions." This was reported by Politico, according to UNN.

Welcoming leaders' efforts to build a "Europe of defense" against common threats, Council President António Costa stated that the next summit on October 23-24 will be a "day of decisions."

- the publication quotes Costa's words.

Recall

The question of how to use billions of euros in sanctioned Russian assets to support Ukraine will be continued at the next meeting of the European Council on October 23-24.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
António Costa
European Council
Ukraine