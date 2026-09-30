The NBU raised the dollar exchange rate to UAH 44.86 as of September 30

As of Wednesday, September 30, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at UAH 44.86 per US dollar. The official exchange rate on Tuesday was UAH 44.82 per US dollar. The official hryvnia-to-euro exchange rate will be 50.93. UNN reports this with reference to the NBU's data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: UAH 44.8624 (+4 kopecks) per US dollar. The NBU also set the official euro-to-hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 50.9278 (-4 kopecks) per euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: UAH 11.6677 (+1 kopeck) per zloty.

According to data from specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Wednesday:

in banks, the dollar is traded at UAH 44.61–45.13, the euro at UAH 50.75–51.44, and the zloty at UAH 11.37–11.87;

on the interbank market, exchange rates are UAH 44.73–44.76 per US dollar and UAH 50.76–50.77 per euro.

It should be recalled

According to the State Statistics Service, the average salary of a full-time employee of enterprises, institutions, and organizations in Ukraine in August 2026 was UAH 31,892, which is 23.1% higher than in August 2025, but 1.1% lower than in July of the current year.

The Cabinet of Ministers plans to increase the minimum wage by 900 hryvnias next year