The NBU expects to receive USD 2.2 billion. USD from the IMF this month
Kyiv • UNN
This month, Ukraine expects to receive $2.2 billion from the IMF and €1.9 billion from the EU to finance budgetary needs and replenish foreign exchange reserves.
The National Bank expects to receive $2.2 billion from the International Monetary Fund this month and €1.9 billion from the EU. This was stated by National Bank Governor Andriy Pyshnyi during a monetary briefing, an UNN correspondent reports.
Details
The National Bank reports that the financing of Ukraine's budgetary needs in May and early June was mainly provided by funds received from international partners in previous periods. It is also expected that the volume of external financial assistance will increase in the coming weeks.
In particular, an agreement has already been reached at the staff level on the fourth revision of the Extended Fund Facility program, so this month the country is expected to receive USD 2.2 billion. USD 2.2 billion from the IMF in addition to EUR 1.9 billion from the EU
Recall
The $2.2 billion allocated to Ukraine by the IMF will be used to finance budgetary needs and replenish the National Bank's foreign exchange reserves.