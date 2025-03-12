The National Security and Defense Council told how Russia's actions will once again confirm its status as the "main criminal"
Kyiv • UNN
The National Security and Defense Council stated that the negotiations in Jeddah broke Russia's strategy. If Russia does not agree to a ceasefire, it will finally become clear that it is the main criminal.
The Center for Countering Disinformation notes that the results of the negotiations in Jeddah broke Russia's strategy, and now the enemy's propaganda narrative to the West is built around the thesis "Ukraine does not want peace." This is reported by UNN with reference to a post by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.
Details
The entire Russian propaganda narrative to the West is now built around the thesis "Ukraine does not want peace." Yesterday in Jeddah, it was finally possible to break this concept for the Russians, into which they have already invested money and propaganda forces.
According to Andriy Kovalenko, if Russia drags out time or does not agree to a ceasefire, a corresponding conclusion can be drawn:
For everyone, it will finally become an axiom that only Russia was, is and remains the main criminal.
Let us remind
Despite Russia's statements about its ability to continue fighting, the Russian economy is experiencing large-scale problems, according to the Center for Countering Disinformation.
The Russian authorities spent more than 8 trillion rubles in two months. The budget deficit reached 1.3% of GDP, which is twice as much as planned for the year.