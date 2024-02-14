The NACP told what documents should be submitted by new medical declarants

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption has described in detail what declarations should be submitted by new declarants from the VLC, LCC, MSEC, and LLC. We are talking mainly about doctors who serve the military, UNN reports.

Please note that all the categories of entities listed in are declarants, regardless of the sphere (public, private or municipal) in which such commissions operate. The type of declaration depends on when and to which commission the declarants were included. - the NACP emphasized.

Details

The NACP noted that the law on the resumption of declaration expanded the list of declarants. From now on, doctors who are members of military medical commissions (MMCs), medical advisory commissions (MACs), medical flight commissions (MFCs) and medical and social expert commissions (MSECs) must report their income.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine made such changes due to the high level of corruption risks in the activities of such commissions, caused, among other things, by the increased relevance of their work due to martial law. As early as October 2023, the NACP reported this fact and informed the Ministry of Health of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine about the above changes.

According to the adopted amendments, declarations must be submitted to the Register of Declarations by the end of March:

- the staff of the regular HQCs (Article 3(1)(d)(1) of the Law);

- chairpersons and members of the MQC and MSEC, as well as chairpersons, their deputies, members and secretaries of extraordinary permanent MQCs and MQCs, who are not persons specified in clause 1, part 1, Article 3 of the Law (subparagraphs "g" of clause 2, part 1, Article 3 of the Law).

The NACP emphasizes that the type of declaration for these categories depends on when and to which commission the declarants were included:

Submission of declarations by persons who, as of 11.10.2023 inclusive, were already members of the relevant commissions. Persons who, prior to the entry into force of Law No. 3384-IX, were and continue to be members of the relevant commissions (subparagraphs "d" of paragraph 1, subparagraphs "g" of paragraph 2 of part 1 of Article 3 of the Law) should submit only an annual declaration marked "I continue to perform the functions of the state or local self-government" for 2023 until 31.03.2024 inclusive.

Submission of declarations by persons who will be included in the relevant commissions in the period from 01.01.2024 to 31.03.2024

At the same time, persons appointed to the staff of regular HLCs should submit:

a candidate's declaration for 2023 (prior to appointment);

an annual declaration with the note "I continue to perform the functions of the state or local self-government" for 2023 - until 31.03.2024 inclusive.

And for those doctors who were included in the MCC and MSEC, extraordinary permanent MCCs and MECs must be prepared by the end of March:

a candidate's declaration for 2023 - within 10 calendar days from the date of inclusion in the relevant commission;

annual declaration with the note "I continue to perform the functions of the state or local self-government" for 2023 - until 03/31/2024 inclusive.

The NACP noted that if a person has already filed an annual declaration for the previous year, a candidate's declaration for this period is not submitted.

NACP connects 144 organizations to the new Whistleblower Reporting Portal

Optional

The agency gave several tips for those who are filing a declaration for the first time, so that there are fewer parcels when filing and everything works out the first time.

Declarants are advised to use the special function "Data for the declaration" in the Register of declarations, which can facilitate the search for data and help avoid mistakes. The function allows you to find out information about real estate, construction in progress, and vehicles owned or inherited by the declarant, as well as any encumbrances that are available in the registers. Currently, there are some restrictions related to the formation of the certificate for 2023, for more details here;

The NACP advises to familiarize yourself with the explanations on declaration in the NACP Knowledge Base ;

The declarant also has the right to receive additional advice from the anti-corruption commissioner at the institution where he or she works;

Also, all those submitting declarations have the opportunity to contact the NACP's contact center for assistance by phone: (044) 200-06-94;

And if you have any technical questions about working with the Register of declarations, you should look for answers on the NACP website at link.

Declarations under threat again: what kind of complaint is being considered by the CCU and why it matters