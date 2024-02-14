Declarations under threat again: what kind of complaint is being considered by the CCU and why it matters

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 38456 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 112165 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 118736 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 161086 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 163177 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 263579 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176237 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166708 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148544 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 234470 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 84109 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 64946 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 41638 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 77615 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 35109 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 263580 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 234470 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 220000 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 245502 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 231845 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 112166 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 91744 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 95889 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 115999 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 116750 views
Declarations under threat again: what kind of complaint is being considered by the CCU and why it matters

Declarations under threat again: what kind of complaint is being considered by the CCU and why it matters

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24317 views

The Constitutional Court of Ukraine has begun consideration of a case concerning the constitutionality of certain provisions of the law requiring officials to submit electronic asset and income declarations.

The Constitutional Court of Ukraine is considering a case on the constitutionality of certain provisions of the law "On Prevention of Corruption", which oblige officials to submit e-declarations. The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption said that in this regard, the declaration is again under threat, UNN reports.

"On February 14, 2024, the CCU began consideration of the constitutional complaint of Oksana Bukhtoyarova, a member of the Disciplinary Chamber of the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of the Bar of the Zakarpattia Region. The lawyer has doubts about the constitutionality of certain provisions of the law, which define the concept of the term "subjects of declaration", the list of such subjects, the obligation to file declarations of persons authorized to perform the functions of the state or local self-government and persons equated to them, as well as the types of financial control," the NACP reports.

It is noted that during the consideration of the case, the permanent representative of the Verkhovna Rada in the CCU, Maksym Dyrdin, announced the recusal of the court's chairman, Serhiy Holovaty, due to doubts about his impartiality and objectivity.

Acting Head of the CCU Holovaty to be included in the register of corrupt officials: court finds him guilty02.01.24, 18:35 • 207499 views

The NACP emphasizes that it sees no grounds to satisfy the lawyer's constitutional complaint, in particular, for the following reasons:

Representatives of public associations, scientific institutions, educational institutions, experts with relevant qualifications, and other persons who are members of competition and disciplinary commissions are equated with persons authorized to perform the functions of the state or local self-government, and therefore are subject to declaration;

The CDC as a bar self-government body performs public functions that are actually delegated by the state, in particular, the acquisition of the status of an advocate, bringing an advocate to disciplinary responsibility, and termination of the right to practice law;

the use of financial controls in relation to the relevant category of entities is conditioned by the existing corruption risks associated with the activities of the CCP;

declaration as an instrument of financial control in no way affects the independence of either the bar as a whole or individual attorneys in particular, since it does not concern the functioning of the bar or the direct activities of attorneys - defense, representation and other types of legal assistance to clients.

"The NACP is ready to consider the complaint in the CCU and will consistently defend the existing financial control tools and the obligation to file declarations by persons authorized to perform state or local government functions," the agency added.

Recall

Almost 1.5 million declarations were filed by public officials during the 2021 and 2022 declaration campaigns.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada

Contact us about advertising