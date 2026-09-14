The NABU Director reacted sharply to a question about the mother of the boy he allegedly adopted in order to obtain an amnesty

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos reacted sharply to a question about a woman who appears in the materials released by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko regarding his case involving an unlawful amnesty. This happened during a briefing attended by NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and SAPO Head Oleksandr Klymenko, reports UNN.

Details

During the briefing, a journalist asked Semen Kryvonos to comment on an interrogation video published by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko. The video shows an unidentified woman confirming that Semen Kryvonos fictitiously established paternity of her minor child.

The official interrupted the journalist and gave a brief response.

"Thank you very much, I have already commented, thank you very much! I have expressed my attitude toward this," Kryvonos stated.

After that, the journalist clarified whether the NABU director knew the woman.

"I have already commented that I am not going to comment on this fabricated nonsense," the official emphasized.

We would like to remind you

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko released the first episode of the case with which he substantiates the suspicion against NABU Director Semen Kryvonos. It concerns obtaining an amnesty in a 2009 criminal case by establishing paternity of someone else’s child.