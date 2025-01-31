Ministry of Justice canceled the change of leadership in the Defense Procurement Agency: Zhumadilov is acting, and Bezrukova is suspended

The Ministry of Justice reportedthat it had satisfied the complaint of the Ministry of Defense and canceled the registration action to change the leadership of the State Enterprise "Defense Procurement Agency", UNN reports.

Details

The State Registration Complaints Board of the Ministry of Justice received a complaint from the Ministry of Defense about the change of the head of the State Enterprise "Defense Procurement Agency".

"On January 31, 2025, based on the results of the review, a decision was made to cancel the registration action No. 1000691070009047779 dated January 29, 2025 to change the head of the State Enterprise "Defense Procurement Agency", the statement said.

Following consideration of the MoD's complaint, the Ministry of Justice reportedly made the following decisions:

1. Fixed a technical error in the Unified State Register, which resulted in:

A.K. Zhumadilov receives the status of a representative of the State Enterprise “Defense Procurement Agency” with a restriction: “temporary acting director for the duration of the internal investigation”.

M.V. Bezrukova retains the status of a manager, but with restrictions: “suspended from performing her duties for the duration of the internal investigation”.

2. The registration action of 29.01.2025, which introduced changes to the company's management, was canceled.

3. Access to the Unified State Register for private notary Ivashchenko N.V. was temporarily blocked.

Recall

On January 24, Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced the dismissal of his deputy and the replacement of the head of the Defense Procurement Agency due to issues related to arms procurement.

Subsequently, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau launched a criminal investigation into the possible abuse of power or office by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov due to his refusal to extend the contract with the head of the Defense Procurement Agency, Maryna Bezrukova, and the recall of two members of the Agency's supervisory board, Taras Chmut and Yuriy Dzhyhyr.