Ministry of Justice canceled the change of leadership in the Defense Procurement Agency: Zhumadilov is acting, and Bezrukova is suspended

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 39689 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 74305 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 103912 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107154 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125542 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102715 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 131014 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103621 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113346 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116941 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 99070 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 27489 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113953 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 33388 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108420 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 39689 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125542 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 131014 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163625 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153626 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 6564 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 12737 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108420 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113953 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138932 views
Actual
Ministry of Justice canceled the change of leadership in the Defense Procurement Agency: Zhumadilov is acting, and Bezrukova is suspended

Ministry of Justice canceled the change of leadership in the Defense Procurement Agency: Zhumadilov is acting, and Bezrukova is suspended

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33799 views

The Ministry of Justice upheld the complaint of the Ministry of Defense and canceled the registration action to change the head of the State Enterprise “Defense Procurement Agency”. Bezrukova was suspended, and Zhumadilov was granted the status of interim director.

The Ministry of Justice reportedthat it had satisfied the complaint of the Ministry of Defense and canceled the registration action to change the leadership of the State Enterprise "Defense Procurement Agency", UNN reports. 

Details

The State Registration Complaints Board of the Ministry of Justice received a complaint from the Ministry of Defense about the change of the head of the State Enterprise "Defense Procurement Agency".

"On January 31, 2025, based on the results of the review, a decision was made to cancel the registration action No. 1000691070009047779 dated January 29, 2025 to change the head of the State Enterprise "Defense Procurement Agency", the statement said.

Following consideration of the MoD's complaint, the Ministry of Justice reportedly made the following decisions:

1. Fixed a technical error in the Unified State Register, which resulted in:

  • A.K. Zhumadilov receives the status of a representative of the State Enterprise “Defense Procurement Agency” with a restriction: “temporary acting director for the duration of the internal investigation”.
    • M.V. Bezrukova retains the status of a manager, but with restrictions: “suspended from performing her duties for the duration of the internal investigation”.

      2. The registration action of 29.01.2025, which introduced changes to the company's management, was canceled.

      3. Access to the Unified State Register for private notary Ivashchenko N.V. was temporarily blocked.

      Recall 

      On January 24, Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced the dismissal of his deputy and the replacement of the head of the Defense Procurement Agency due to issues related to arms procurement.  

      Subsequently, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau launched a criminal investigation into the possible abuse of power or office by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov due to his refusal to extend the contract with the head of the Defense Procurement Agency, Maryna Bezrukova, and the recall of two members of the Agency's supervisory board, Taras Chmut and Yuriy Dzhyhyr. 

      Iryna Kolesnik

      Iryna Kolesnik

      Politics
      ministerstvo-yustytsii-ukrainaMinistry of Justice of Ukraine
      national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
      ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
      ukraineUkraine

      Contact us about advertising