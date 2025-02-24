The Ministry of Internal Affairs showed the consequences of the Russian air strike in Kharkiv region

The Ministry of Internal Affairs showed the results of the Russian attack on the village of Tsyupivka in Kharkiv region, which resulted in four people being injured, UNN reports.

In the morning, Russian troops carried out an air strike with a guided bomb on a village in the Dergachiv community of Kharkiv district. Shrapnel and explosive wounds were sustained by 21, 37, 73-year-old men and a 19-year-old girl. Eight houses were damaged - the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

Police officers who arrived at the scene promptly took the victims to medical facilities. Law enforcement officers documented the crime of the Russian military.

According to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been initiated into the commission of a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Strike in Kharkiv region: number of wounded increased to 4