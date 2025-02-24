Strike in Kharkiv region: number of wounded increased to 4

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 15741 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 35047 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 71329 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 43092 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 109328 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 95451 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111845 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116578 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 148348 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115113 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 86620 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 41831 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 104888 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 53648 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 33487 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 71504 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 109350 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 148359 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 139317 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 171828 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 12108 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 33387 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132429 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134317 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162827 views
Strike in Kharkiv region: number of wounded increased to 4

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 45525 views

The shelling of Tsupivka injured 4 people, including a 21-year-old man and an 18-year-old girl. The rubble is being cleared and fires are being extinguished, and there may be people under the ruins.

The number of wounded as a result of the attack on Tsupivka in Kharkiv region has increased to 4 people, according to Vyacheslav Zadorenko, head of the Dergachiv MVA, UNN reports.

Community police officers brought a 21-year-old man and an 18-year-old girl who had sustained shrapnel injuries to Dergachi hospital. Their condition is currently stable, and doctors are providing the victims with the necessary assistance,

- the statement reads

At the scene of the incident, the debris is being cleared of any people who may be trapped under it. Numerous fires are also being extinguished.

It is noted that Tsupivka has not experienced such destruction since 2022.

Recall

As UNN previously reported , two civilians in the village of Tsupivka were injured as a result of a KAB strike on Kharkiv district. Two private houses were damaged, rescuers are working on the spot.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar

Strike in Kharkiv region: number of wounded increased to 4 | УНН