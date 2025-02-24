Strike in Kharkiv region: number of wounded increased to 4
Kyiv • UNN
The shelling of Tsupivka injured 4 people, including a 21-year-old man and an 18-year-old girl. The rubble is being cleared and fires are being extinguished, and there may be people under the ruins.
The number of wounded as a result of the attack on Tsupivka in Kharkiv region has increased to 4 people, according to Vyacheslav Zadorenko, head of the Dergachiv MVA, UNN reports.
Community police officers brought a 21-year-old man and an 18-year-old girl who had sustained shrapnel injuries to Dergachi hospital. Their condition is currently stable, and doctors are providing the victims with the necessary assistance,
At the scene of the incident, the debris is being cleared of any people who may be trapped under it. Numerous fires are also being extinguished.
It is noted that Tsupivka has not experienced such destruction since 2022.
Recall
As UNN previously reported , two civilians in the village of Tsupivka were injured as a result of a KAB strike on Kharkiv district. Two private houses were damaged, rescuers are working on the spot.