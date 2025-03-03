The Ministry of Health clarifies when a notarized copy of a medical extract is required
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Health has clarified that notarization of an extract from the expert team's decision is not mandatory for receiving benefits and payments. A healthcare institution may issue two copies of the document free of charge.
In which case the requirements for a notarized extract are relevant, and whether the healthcare institution provides a second copy of the document.
This was reported by the Ministry of Health , UNN .
Regarding the need for a notarized copy of the extract in the context of receiving benefits and payments, the following should be taken into account:
The legislation does not contain cases in which only a notarized copy of an extract from the decision is used.
In many cases, the submission of paper documents is gradually becoming a thing of the past. Before contacting a notary, it is worth clarifying whether notarization of an extract is really necessary.
It is important to know that a notarized copy of the extract is not required :
- to receive benefits,
- statuses,
- pensions,
- social benefits.
If a second copy of the document is needed, it can be obtained directly from the healthcare facility without additional costs and procedures.
It is also noted that the expert team may make two copies of the extract and hand them over to the person or authorized representative.
However, it is recommended to indicate this during the evaluation if the person intends to submit an extract from the decision of the expert team to certain authorities or institutions.
Regarding copies of extracts and their proper execution.
To do this, the document must meet the following requirements:
- all pages must be numbered in the prescribed order,
- the extract must be stitched (laced) to prevent changes from being made,
- the last sheet must have a certification inscription: “Stitched and numbered sheets”,
- as well as the signature, date and seal of the healthcare institution.
Ukraine has expanded the list of reasons for establishing disability: what is known24.02.25, 20:12 • 54967 views