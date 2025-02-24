Ukraine has expanded the list of reasons for establishing disability: what is known

ukenru
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 20840 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 40066 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 79645 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 47618 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 110366 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 96948 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112004 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116599 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 148973 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115121 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 90201 views
The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 46451 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 105557 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 57943 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 40426 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 79645 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 110366 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 148973 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 139900 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 172398 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 16190 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 40426 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132677 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134566 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163035 views
Ukraine has expanded the list of reasons for establishing disability: what is known

Ukraine has expanded the list of reasons for establishing disability: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 54238 views

The Ministry of Health has expanded the list of reasons for establishing disability to include captivity and torture. The new procedure applies to both military and civilians.

Ukraine has expanded the list of reasons for establishing disability. From now on, this status can be granted to people who have survived captivity or torture. The grounds apply to both military personnel and civilians. This was reported by the Ministry of Health, according to UNN.

From now on, the deprivation of personal freedom as a result of armed aggression against Ukraine may be the cause of disability. This means that people who have survived illegal detention, torture, or suffered other health damage as a result of being in captivity can receive disability status and appropriate state support,

- the statement said.

How do I get assessed for disability?

The assessment procedure for such persons includes several steps:

Step 1. Confirmation of the deprivation of personal liberty

It is necessary to apply to the Commission for establishing the fact of deprivation of personal liberty under the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine. In case of a positive decision, the person's data is entered into the Unified Register of Persons in respect of whom the fact of deprivation of personal liberty as a result of armed aggression against Ukraine has been established, and a corresponding document is issued.

Step 2. Assessment of daily functioning

The attending physician or the chairman of the military medical commission, in accordance with the defined Criteria, forms an electronic referral for evaluation. During the review, the expert team assesses the person's health status and limitations on vital activity.

Step 3. Obtaining a solution

Based on the results of the assessment, the person receives an extract from the decision of the expert team. If a disability is established, this decision will also include recommendations that are part of the individual rehabilitation program (IRP). They will reflect the person's need for rehabilitation aids, medical devices, and the need for services in other areas of their life. These recommendations are valid for the entire period for which the disability is established.

What are the next steps after receiving disability status?

Once a disability is established, a person can take advantage of state support programs, in particular:

  • receive auxiliary means of rehabilitation (through the Social Protection Fund for Persons with Disabilities);
  • apply for a pension or social assistance (through the Pension Fund of Ukraine or social security authorities);
  • receive free health resort treatment if such need is determined by the expert team.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers has simplified the military registration procedure for people with disabilities. Disability data will be automatically displayed by Reserve+ automatically, and documents can be submitted without personal presence.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
ukraineUkraine

