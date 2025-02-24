Ukraine has expanded the list of reasons for establishing disability: what is known

Ukraine has expanded the list of reasons for establishing disability. From now on, this status can be granted to people who have survived captivity or torture. The grounds apply to both military personnel and civilians. This was reported by the Ministry of Health, according to UNN.

From now on, the deprivation of personal freedom as a result of armed aggression against Ukraine may be the cause of disability. This means that people who have survived illegal detention, torture, or suffered other health damage as a result of being in captivity can receive disability status and appropriate state support, - the statement said.

How do I get assessed for disability?

The assessment procedure for such persons includes several steps:

Step 1. Confirmation of the deprivation of personal liberty

It is necessary to apply to the Commission for establishing the fact of deprivation of personal liberty under the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine. In case of a positive decision, the person's data is entered into the Unified Register of Persons in respect of whom the fact of deprivation of personal liberty as a result of armed aggression against Ukraine has been established, and a corresponding document is issued.

Step 2. Assessment of daily functioning

The attending physician or the chairman of the military medical commission, in accordance with the defined Criteria, forms an electronic referral for evaluation. During the review, the expert team assesses the person's health status and limitations on vital activity.

Step 3. Obtaining a solution

Based on the results of the assessment, the person receives an extract from the decision of the expert team. If a disability is established, this decision will also include recommendations that are part of the individual rehabilitation program (IRP). They will reflect the person's need for rehabilitation aids, medical devices, and the need for services in other areas of their life. These recommendations are valid for the entire period for which the disability is established.

What are the next steps after receiving disability status?

Once a disability is established, a person can take advantage of state support programs, in particular:

receive auxiliary means of rehabilitation (through the Social Protection Fund for Persons with Disabilities);

apply for a pension or social assistance (through the Pension Fund of Ukraine or social security authorities);

receive free health resort treatment if such need is determined by the expert team.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers has simplified the military registration procedure for people with disabilities. Disability data will be automatically displayed by Reserve+ automatically, and documents can be submitted without personal presence.