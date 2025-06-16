The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is clarifying information about the death of Ukrainians in Iran - Zelenskyy

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is clarifying data about our citizens on the territory of Israel, on the territory of Iran. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening video address, reports UNN.

I am waiting for a report. Unfortunately, there are deaths among Ukrainians in Israel - according to preliminary data, five Ukrainian citizens, including three children. There are also other civilian casualties. - said Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"My condolences to all relatives and friends. We hope that the threat will pass as soon as possible," the Head of State added.

As a result of Iran's massive missile attack on Israel on June 14, five Ukrainian citizens died. Among the dead are three minor children, the identification of the bodies is ongoing.

