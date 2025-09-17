The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the US approved the first package of military aid to Ukraine under the PURL program

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the United States will provide the first package of military aid under the PURL program, but the details of this package are currently unknown. This was stated by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Heorhiy Tykhyi, during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

We, like you, saw the media reports. I spoke yesterday with our embassy in the US, which indeed confirms that such information exists, that this decision has been made. We can confirm, but it's too early to talk about the details yet. - said Tykhyi.

According to Tykhyi, the fact that the PURL program mechanism has started working is a very positive result.

Recall

Earlier, Reuters, citing sources, reported that the first packages of US aid in the form of arms supplies to Ukraine, provided by the Donald Trump administration, have been approved and may soon be sent, as Washington resumes arms supplies to Kyiv — this time under a new financial agreement with allies.