The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the accusations regarding the "ban" of the Society of Hungarian Culture of Transcarpathia untrue

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has denied the information spread by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, Péter Szijjártó, about the alleged ban by the Ukrainian authorities of the "Society of Hungarian Culture of Zakarpattia" or a party associated with it. This was stated by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Georgy Tikh, reports UNN.

Our official answer is simple: no such actions have been taken against the mentioned society. Media reports claiming otherwise are false. Our bilateral relations already have enough problems that need to be solved; there is no need to add baseless media reports to this list - said Tikh.



Earlier, Péter Szijjártó stated on his Facebook page that the Hungarian government expects explanations from Ukraine regarding the alleged ban on the party representing the Hungarian community of Zakarpattia.

Hands off the Zakarpattia Hungarian Cultural Society! We demand an immediate explanation from the government of Ukraine regarding media reports about the ban on the party representing the Hungarian community of Zakarpattia and fighting for its rights! - wrote Szijjártó.

