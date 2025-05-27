$41.570.06
Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
01:16 PM • 14010 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

11:19 AM • 21472 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

May 27, 08:04 AM • 42871 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

May 26, 02:22 PM • 100689 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

May 26, 01:26 PM • 183835 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

May 26, 11:58 AM • 166014 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

May 26, 09:30 AM • 171731 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

May 26, 08:54 AM • 161869 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 113381 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

May 26, 06:37 AM • 99798 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

01:16 PM • 14015 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the accusations regarding the "ban" of the Society of Hungarian Culture of Transcarpathia untrue

Kyiv • UNN

 • 810 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine refuted the statements of the Minister of Hungary, Peter Szijjártó, about the alleged ban by the Ukrainian authorities of the Society of Hungarian Culture of Transcarpathia. Relevant reports in the media are false.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the accusations regarding the "ban" of the Society of Hungarian Culture of Transcarpathia untrue

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has denied the information spread by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, Péter Szijjártó, about the alleged ban by the Ukrainian authorities of the "Society of Hungarian Culture of Zakarpattia" or a party associated with it. This was stated by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Georgy Tikh, reports UNN.

Our official answer is simple: no such actions have been taken against the mentioned society. Media reports claiming otherwise are false. Our bilateral relations already have enough problems that need to be solved; there is no need to add baseless media reports to this list 

- said Tikh.

Addition 

Earlier, Péter Szijjártó stated on his Facebook page that the Hungarian government expects explanations from Ukraine regarding the alleged ban on the party representing the Hungarian community of Zakarpattia. 

Hands off the Zakarpattia Hungarian Cultural Society! We demand an immediate explanation from the government of Ukraine regarding media reports about the ban on the party representing the Hungarian community of Zakarpattia and fighting for its rights! 

- wrote Szijjártó.

Szijjártó Comments on Exposure of Hungarian Spy Network in Ukraine 09.05.25, 14:38 • 7629 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
Zakarpattia Oblast
Péter Szijjártó
Hungary
Brent
$63.22
Bitcoin
$109,288.70
S&P 500
$5,891.79
Tesla
$354.63
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,327.30
Ethereum
$2,660.99