The Ministry of Environmental Protection has published the procedure for issuing permits for emissions of pollutants: what companies need to know

The Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine has published the procedure for issuing permits for emissions of pollutants into the atmospheric air for stationary sources. This is stated in the official message on the Telegram channel of the department, reports UNN.

It is noted that a permit for emissions of pollutants into the atmospheric air must be obtained by all business entities whose facilities belong to:

the first group - objects that are registered by the state and have production or technological equipment on which environmentally safe technologies and management methods must be implemented;

the second group - objects that are registered by the state and do not have production or technological equipment on which environmentally safe technologies and management methods must be implemented;

the third group - objects that do not belong to the first and second groups.

Documents required to obtain a permit:

an application from a business entity or a person authorized by it for the issuance of an emission permit (in any form);

documents substantiating the volume of pollutant emissions (paper and electronic form);

information confirming the fact and date of publication in local print media of the announcement of the intention to obtain an emission permit;

information on the availability of an environmental impact assessment conclusion, which determines the admissibility of the planned activity, which, according to the requirements of the Law of Ukraine "On Environmental Impact Assessment", is subject to environmental impact assessment;

a message from the regional, Kyiv, Sevastopol city state administrations, the executive body of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea on environmental protection on the presence or absence of public comments regarding the issuance of an emission permit to a business entity;

a power of attorney - in case the application is submitted by an authorized person.

Where to submit documents:

to the central executive body that implements the state policy in the field of environmental protection (Ministry of Environmental Protection) - regarding objects that belong to the first group and objects located on the territory of the exclusion zone, the zone of unconditional (compulsory) resettlement of the territory that was radioactively contaminated as a result of the Chernobyl disaster;

to regional, Kyiv, Sevastopol city state administrations, the executive body of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea on environmental protection or through the ASC regarding objects of the second or third group.

"A permit for emissions of pollutants into the atmospheric air is issued free of charge within 20 working days from the date of receipt of the application and the package of documents," the statement reads.

If it is necessary to cancel the permit, the business entity must submit an application indicating the date of issue and the permit number.

The permitting authority makes a decision within 10 working days from the date of receipt of the application.

Grounds for refusal to issue permits for emissions of pollutants into the atmospheric air:

submission of an incomplete package of documents;

detection of unreliable information in the documents;

receipt of a negative conclusion from the central (territorial) executive body that implements the state policy in the field of sanitary and epidemic welfare of the population, regarding the possibility of issuing an emission permit;

absence of a message from the relevant regional, Kyiv, Sevastopol city state administrations, the executive body of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea on environmental protection on the presence or absence of public comments regarding the issuance of an emission permit;

application in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On Sanctions" to individuals and legal entities, as well as legal entities that are controlled by such individuals or legal entities, special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) in the form of termination or suspension of the relevant permit.

Repeated consideration of documents is carried out within a period not exceeding 20 working days from the date of receipt of the relevant application and documents from the business entity.

The grounds for refusal to cancel the permit is the detection of unreliable information in the application.

Emission permit is a document of a permitting nature in the field of atmospheric air protection, which grants business entities the right to operate facilities from which pollutants or their mixtures enter the atmospheric air.

