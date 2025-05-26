The Ministry of Environmental Protection has published the procedure for issuing permits for emissions of pollutants: what companies need to know

$41.510.01
46.990.07
ukenru
russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"
Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 25608 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 74112 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 70789 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 89105 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 102461 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 81643 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 84387 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
May 26, 06:19 AM • 85237 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 80721 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 85546 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
0m/s
96%
747mm
Popular news

Restrictions on the range of Western weapons for strikes on Russia have been lifted - Merz

May 26, 01:04 PM • 56323 views

Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift compete for the main awards of the American Music Awards 2025 - Media

May 26, 03:51 PM • 48304 views

A Swan's Tale: How Feathered Travelers Stopped Traffic on the Highway

May 26, 04:12 PM • 22932 views

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 50737 views

Great Britain and the EU have entered a "tense struggle" for a defense agreement - Politico

06:26 PM • 12801 views
Publications

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 50752 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 443635 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 478878 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 429300 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 519365 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Kaya Kallas

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Serhiy Leshchenko

Radosław Sikorski

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Actual places

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Kherson Oblast

Odesa Oblast

Mykolaiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

A Swan's Tale: How Feathered Travelers Stopped Traffic on the Highway

May 26, 04:12 PM • 22948 views

Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift compete for the main awards of the American Music Awards 2025 - Media

May 26, 03:51 PM • 48318 views

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 174926 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 279917 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 112312 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Nord Stream

Telegram

The Economist

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

The Ministry of Environmental Protection has published the procedure for issuing permits for emissions of pollutants: what companies need to know

Kyiv • UNN

 • 492 views

Business entities must obtain an emission permit. The document is issued free of charge within 20 days after submitting the application with a package of documents.

The Ministry of Environmental Protection has published the procedure for issuing permits for emissions of pollutants: what companies need to know

The Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine has published the procedure for issuing permits for emissions of pollutants into the atmospheric air for stationary sources. This is stated in the official message on the Telegram channel of the department, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that a permit for emissions of pollutants into the atmospheric air must be obtained by all business entities whose facilities belong to:

  • the first group - objects that are registered by the state and have production or technological equipment on which environmentally safe technologies and management methods must be implemented;
    • the second group - objects that are registered by the state and do not have production or technological equipment on which environmentally safe technologies and management methods must be implemented;
      • the third group - objects that do not belong to the first and second groups.

        Documents required to obtain a permit:

        • an application from a business entity or a person authorized by it for the issuance of an emission permit (in any form);
          • documents substantiating the volume of pollutant emissions (paper and electronic form);
            • information confirming the fact and date of publication in local print media of the announcement of the intention to obtain an emission permit;
              • information on the availability of an environmental impact assessment conclusion, which determines the admissibility of the planned activity, which, according to the requirements of the Law of Ukraine "On Environmental Impact Assessment", is subject to environmental impact assessment;
                • a message from the regional, Kyiv, Sevastopol city state administrations, the executive body of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea on environmental protection on the presence or absence of public comments regarding the issuance of an emission permit to a business entity;
                  • a power of attorney - in case the application is submitted by an authorized person.

                    Where to submit documents:

                    • to the central executive body that implements the state policy in the field of environmental protection (Ministry of Environmental Protection) - regarding objects that belong to the first group and objects located on the territory of the exclusion zone, the zone of unconditional (compulsory) resettlement of the territory that was radioactively contaminated as a result of the Chernobyl disaster;
                      • to regional, Kyiv, Sevastopol city state administrations, the executive body of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea on environmental protection or through the ASC regarding objects of the second or third group.

                        "A permit for emissions of pollutants into the atmospheric air is issued free of charge within 20 working days from the date of receipt of the application and the package of documents," the statement reads.

                        Bribe for pollutant emission permit, KCSA official exposed13.12.24, 17:21 • 19369 views

                        Additionally

                        If it is necessary to cancel the permit, the business entity must submit an application indicating the date of issue and the permit number.

                        The permitting authority makes a decision within 10 working days from the date of receipt of the application.

                        Grounds for refusal to issue permits for emissions of pollutants into the atmospheric air:

                        • submission of an incomplete package of documents;
                          • detection of unreliable information in the documents;
                            • receipt of a negative conclusion from the central (territorial) executive body that implements the state policy in the field of sanitary and epidemic welfare of the population, regarding the possibility of issuing an emission permit;
                              • absence of a message from the relevant regional, Kyiv, Sevastopol city state administrations, the executive body of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea on environmental protection on the presence or absence of public comments regarding the issuance of an emission permit;
                                • application in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On Sanctions" to individuals and legal entities, as well as legal entities that are controlled by such individuals or legal entities, special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) in the form of termination or suspension of the relevant permit.

                                  Repeated consideration of documents is carried out within a period not exceeding 20 working days from the date of receipt of the relevant application and documents from the business entity.

                                  The grounds for refusal to cancel the permit is the detection of unreliable information in the application.

                                  Reference

                                  Emission permit is a document of a permitting nature in the field of atmospheric air protection, which grants business entities the right to operate facilities from which pollutants or their mixtures enter the atmospheric air.

                                  The permit for air pollutant emissions of ADM LLC will be suspended: KCSA explained why it was not done earlier07.10.24, 11:35 • 15238 views

                                  Andrey Kulik

                                  Andrey Kulik

                                  SocietyEconomy
                                  Ukraine
                                  Brent
                                  $64.13
                                  Bitcoin
                                  $109,350.40
                                  S&P 500
                                  $5,819.27
                                  Tesla
                                  $341.00
                                  Газ TTF
                                  $36.45
                                  Золото
                                  $3,371.90
                                  Ethereum
                                  $2,562.80