The permit for air pollutant emissions of ADM LLC will be suspended: KCSA explained why it was not done earlier

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

The permit for air pollutant emissions of ADM LLC will be suspended: KCSA explained why it was not done earlier

The permit for air pollutant emissions of ADM LLC will be suspended: KCSA explained why it was not done earlier

Kyiv  •  UNN

ADM LLC's pollutant emission permit will be suspended following the environmental inspection's order. KCSA explained why it could not act earlier, despite numerous complaints from residents about the stench.

ADM LLC's air pollutant emission permit will be suspended.

This was announced by the Director of the Department of Environmental Protection and Climate Change Adaptation of KCSA Oleksandr Voznyi on the air of one of the Ukrainian TV channels, reports UNN

ADM LLC's emission permit will be suspended. That is, on October 4, it was published on the website of the Kyiv City State Administration. Within 10 days, the company is required to stop

- Wozny said. 

He also explained why this was not done earlier. 

Unfortunately, the Department of Environmental Protection does not have the authority to inspect companies. Yes, we have received hundreds of complaints, but in fact, the only body that inspects entities for compliance with environmental legislation is the State Environmental Inspectorate. Only after their inspection, when violations have been identified... As soon as we receive an order to suspend the permit, this permit will be suspended. We have received such an order and we will promptly ensure the preparation of the relevant order and on Friday it was published

- Voznyi said.

AddendumAddendum

 On October 4, Oleksandr Voznyi reported that for a long time the Department  had been receiving numerous complaints from Kyiv residents about the activities of ADM LLC located at 33 Syretska Street. The community complains about the stench at night and the inability to sleep with the windows open because of the bad air and odor. 

KCSA reported that in  Kyiv, as of the morning of October 7, the level of air pollution was very low. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyKyiv

