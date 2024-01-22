The Ministry of Energy will build units for nuclear power plants in Ukraine

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko announced the start of construction of large nuclear power units in 2024. The project is being implemented in cooperation with Western countries, in particular the United States. Halushchenko said this on the air of the national telethon United News, UNN reports.

Details

Among the tasks for this year, the Ministry highlights decentralization and increasing the capacity of distributed electricity generation, in particular through the installation of gas turbines. We will also continue the repair campaign and replacement of high-voltage transformers at substations, protection systems Galushchenko said.

He added that a total of nine units for nuclear power plants based on the American AR1000 technology are planned to be built in Ukraine.

