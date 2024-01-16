"This is the West's weakness" - Zelensky on the fact that the Russian nuclear industry is still not under sanctions

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 105031 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 114560 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 145133 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 141253 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 178218 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172418 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 285695 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178317 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167322 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148906 views

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 40301 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 43914 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 54265 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 75259 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 41639 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

March 2, 11:46 AM • 105031 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 285695 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 252769 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237821 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262970 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 75259 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 145133 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107768 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107697 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123745 views
"This is the West's weakness" - Zelensky on the fact that the Russian nuclear industry is still not under sanctions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19969 views

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russian nuclear industry is still not under Western sanctions

The fact that the Russian nuclear industry is still not under sanctions is the West's weakness. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this at the World Economic Forum in Davos, an UNN correspondent reports.

It is a clear weakness of the West that the Russian nuclear industry is still not under sanctions, despite the fact that Putin is the only terrorist in the world who has taken nuclear power plants hostage

- Zelensky said.

He noted that there should be a strong decision this year, when frozen Russian assets, sovereign and oligarchic, will be used to protect against the Russian war and rebuild Ukraine.

"Putin loves money above all else. The more billions he, his friends, or his accomplices lose, the more likely he will regret starting the war. We need him to lose. We need to eventually dispel the idea that global unity is weaker than one person's hatred. And we can do it," Zelensky said.

Addendum

The head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, said that everyone used to think that Russia had a strong army but a weak economy. It turned out to be the opposite. Budanov emphasized the need to strengthen sanctions against Russia.

Anna Murashko

Politics

