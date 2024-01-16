"This is the West's weakness" - Zelensky on the fact that the Russian nuclear industry is still not under sanctions

The fact that the Russian nuclear industry is still not under sanctions is the West's weakness. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this at the World Economic Forum in Davos, an UNN correspondent reports.

It is a clear weakness of the West that the Russian nuclear industry is still not under sanctions, despite the fact that Putin is the only terrorist in the world who has taken nuclear power plants hostage - Zelensky said.

He noted that there should be a strong decision this year, when frozen Russian assets, sovereign and oligarchic, will be used to protect against the Russian war and rebuild Ukraine.

"Putin loves money above all else. The more billions he, his friends, or his accomplices lose, the more likely he will regret starting the war. We need him to lose. We need to eventually dispel the idea that global unity is weaker than one person's hatred. And we can do it," Zelensky said.

Addendum

The head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, said that everyone used to think that Russia had a strong army but a weak economy. It turned out to be the opposite. Budanov emphasized the need to strengthen sanctions against Russia.