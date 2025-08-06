The Ministry of Education and Science announced when English will be free in kindergartens

English language will be mandatory and free of charge in kindergartens for children aged 5 and older starting from 2026. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Education and Science Anastasia Konovalova during a telethon, where she spoke about innovations in preschool education, as reported by UNN.

Innovations in preschool education

We have had paid clubs in kindergartens for a long time, but they were provided in such a way that the preschool institution leased its premises to another educational entity and did not have its own influence and control over the quality of the educational process, over who attended these clubs, etc. - said Konovalova.

She emphasized that today, due to the security situation, there is a real need to standardize and give the head the right to control the quality of these services, count children, control their health status, meaning that children attending the club and those attending kindergarten must bring the same medical certificates.

Shelter capacity. We want to be sure that when children come to the club, they will fit into the shelter in case of an alarm. Therefore, the new law on preschool education grants more autonomy to the head of the institution, including the ability to provide paid educational services themselves, rather than leasing out the premises. - Konovalova said.

She emphasized that such paid services cannot be provided during and within, or in place of, the implementation of the educational program.

That is, we are not replacing the free educational process; these are additional services at the parents' request. - she added.

How kindergartens will work in the 2025-2026 academic year

English language in kindergartens

Konovalova commented on whether English language in kindergartens is taught for a fee or free of charge.

According to the law, which comes into force at the beginning of 2026, English language for children aged 5 and older is free. Accordingly, the typical staffing table was changed, and English teachers were added. This is part of the state standard and it is free of charge from the beginning of 2026 for children aged 5 and older. For younger children, it can be free if the head and the community can afford it, or it can be for a fee until the age of five. - Konovalova said.

She emphasized that when a child reaches the age of five in kindergarten, English language instruction is mandatory and free of charge.

Konovalova also reported that the Ministry of Education and Science initiated English language courses for educators. Today, more than 5,000 educators have already completed these courses, and therefore the institution is obliged to provide free English language instruction.

This is either a teacher provided for by the typical staffing table, or an educator who knows English at an appropriate level and possesses the methodology. - she said.

Payment for additional educator time Konovalova noted that according to the law, a child has the right to free stay in kindergarten for up to 11 hours a day.

If it is necessary to stay longer and the institution is able to provide such a service, it can be on a paid basis. We did this because there are many requests from parents who do not manage to pick up their children at 7 PM or 6 PM, and it is much cheaper for them to pay for an on-duty group than to arrange with a nanny, etc. The calculation formula is used according to the order of the Ministry of Education and Science. You cannot just come up with a price and set it. - Konovalova explained.

Addition

From September 2026, English will become part of the mandatory curriculum for children aged 5–6 in all preschool educational institutions.