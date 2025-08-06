The Ministry of Education and Science announced when English will be free in kindergartens

$41.680.11
48.090.26
ukenru
Exclusive
10:11 AM • 17871 views
State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
09:59 AM • 8722 views
Russia attacked a compressor station in Odesa region on the route for gas from the USA and Azerbaijan - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
09:59 AM • 17735 views
Selective Justice: How the Case of NBU Chief Lawyer Oleksandr Zyma Was Closed
Exclusive
08:44 AM • 20492 views
Mass poisoning in a camp in Lviv region: 41 people already in hospital, including 39 children
07:56 AM • 38215 views
Government appointed Tsyvinsky as director of BEB - Svyrydenko
06:38 AM • 26668 views
A year ago, the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces began: Syrsky named Russia's losses
Exclusive
August 5, 04:09 PM • 105318 views
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
August 5, 02:18 PM • 77168 views
The State Employment Center named 10 rare professions in Ukraine
August 5, 12:15 PM • 157688 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?Photo
Exclusive
August 5, 10:48 AM • 87863 views
Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
4m/s
57%
751mm
Popular news
Full occupation of the Gaza Strip by Israel: UN made a statementAugust 6, 02:24 AM • 30024 views
Putin cultivated Russians' loyalty to his war goals to prevent peace - ISWAugust 6, 02:52 AM • 8682 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff arrived in MoscowAugust 6, 05:16 AM • 25658 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - Media05:58 AM • 31102 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - Media07:07 AM • 27117 views
Publications
State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
Exclusive
10:11 AM • 17896 views
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
August 5, 04:09 PM • 105343 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?PhotoAugust 5, 12:15 PM • 157705 views
Bribe case in medical equipment supply doesn't hinder: MP Kuzminykh appeared at the opening of a medical center in Zhytomyr regionAugust 5, 10:45 AM • 148592 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhotoAugust 5, 10:24 AM • 172314 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Romania
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramas10:39 AM • 5430 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - Media07:07 AM • 28216 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - Media05:58 AM • 32182 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 83009 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 103102 views
Actual
Eurofighter Typhoon
WhatsApp
ChatGPT
M777 howitzer
Shahed-136

The Ministry of Education and Science announced when English will be free in kindergartens

Kyiv • UNN

 • 800 views

Starting from 2026, English will become mandatory and free in kindergartens for children aged 5 and older. The Ministry of Education and Science initiated English language courses for educators, with over 5,000 having already completed the training.

The Ministry of Education and Science announced when English will be free in kindergartens

English language will be mandatory and free of charge in kindergartens for children aged 5 and older starting from 2026. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Education and Science Anastasia Konovalova during a telethon, where she spoke about innovations in preschool education, as reported by UNN. 

Innovations in preschool education

We have had paid clubs in kindergartens for a long time, but they were provided in such a way that the preschool institution leased its premises to another educational entity and did not have its own influence and control over the quality of the educational process, over who attended these clubs, etc.

- said Konovalova.

She emphasized that today, due to the security situation, there is a real need to standardize and give the head the right to control the quality of these services, count children, control their health status, meaning that children attending the club and those attending kindergarten must bring the same medical certificates.

Shelter capacity. We want to be sure that when children come to the club, they will fit into the shelter in case of an alarm. Therefore, the new law on preschool education grants more autonomy to the head of the institution, including the ability to provide paid educational services themselves, rather than leasing out the premises.

- Konovalova said.

She emphasized that such paid services cannot be provided during and within, or in place of, the implementation of the educational program.

That is, we are not replacing the free educational process; these are additional services at the parents' request.

- she added.

How kindergartens will work in the 2025-2026 academic year19.06.25, 11:45 • 212592 views

English language in kindergartens

Konovalova commented on whether English language in kindergartens is taught for a fee or free of charge.

According to the law, which comes into force at the beginning of 2026, English language for children aged 5 and older is free. Accordingly, the typical staffing table was changed, and English teachers were added. This is part of the state standard and it is free of charge from the beginning of 2026 for children aged 5 and older. For younger children, it can be free if the head and the community can afford it, or it can be for a fee until the age of five.

- Konovalova said.

She emphasized that when a child reaches the age of five in kindergarten, English language instruction is mandatory and free of charge.

Konovalova also reported that the Ministry of Education and Science initiated English language courses for educators. Today, more than 5,000 educators have already completed these courses, and therefore the institution is obliged to provide free English language instruction.

This is either a teacher provided for by the typical staffing table, or an educator who knows English at an appropriate level and possesses the methodology.

- she said. 

Payment for additional educator time Konovalova noted that according to the law, a child has the right to free stay in kindergarten for up to 11 hours a day.

If it is necessary to stay longer and the institution is able to provide such a service, it can be on a paid basis. We did this because there are many requests from parents who do not manage to pick up their children at 7 PM or 6 PM, and it is much cheaper for them to pay for an on-duty group than to arrange with a nanny, etc. The calculation formula is used according to the order of the Ministry of Education and Science. You cannot just come up with a price and set it.

- Konovalova explained.

Enrolling a child in kindergarten: when invitations will be sent out and what documents are needed19.03.25, 14:52 • 120167 views

Addition

From September 2026, English will become part of the mandatory curriculum for children aged 5–6 in all preschool educational institutions.

Anna Murashko

Education
Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine